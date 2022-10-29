How to color in a circle inside a gradient

How do I add the colored circle to the middle?

I am not exactly sure how this would be done.

circle is 90px 90px.

https://jsfiddle.net/vcfu5px1/

I am trying to do this:

.panel-left, .panel-right { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 50%; top: 0%; transition: all 8s ease; transition-delay: 0s; overflow: hidden; pointer-events: none; } .panel-left { left: 0; } .panel-right { right: 0; } .panel-left::before, .panel-right::before { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; height: 100%; width: 200%; background: linear-gradient(45deg, transparent, transparent 7px, black 7px, black 7.5px, transparent 7.5px, transparent 10px), linear-gradient(-45deg, transparent, transparent 7px, black 7px, black 7.5px, transparent 7.5px, transparent 10px); background-size: 10px 10px; /* filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);*/ }

I found this works.

But this won’t work in that code.

https://jsfiddle.net/t7cxefb3/

.fence { width: 640px; height: 340px; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; background: linear-gradient(45deg, #0000 7px, blue 0 7.5px, #0000 0 10px), linear-gradient(-45deg, #0000 7px, blue 0 7.5px, #0000 0 10px); background-size: 10px 10px; } .circle { border-radius: 50%; width: 90px; height: 90px; background: linear-gradient(45deg, #0000 7px, red 0 7.5px, #0000 0 10px), linear-gradient(-45deg, #0000 7px, red 0 7.5px, #0000 0 10px); background-size: 10px 10px; }