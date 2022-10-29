How to color in a circle inside a gradient

HTML & CSS
#1

How do I add the colored circle to the middle?

I am not exactly sure how this would be done.

circle is 90px 90px.

https://jsfiddle.net/vcfu5px1/

I am trying to do this:

.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
  top: 0%;
  transition: all 8s ease;
  transition-delay: 0s;
  overflow: hidden;
  pointer-events: none;

}

.panel-left {
  left: 0;
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
}

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  background:
    linear-gradient(45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      black 7px,
      black 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px),
    linear-gradient(-45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      black 7px,
      black 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px);
  background-size: 10px 10px;
  /* filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);*/
}

I found this works.

But this won’t work in that code.

https://jsfiddle.net/t7cxefb3/


.fence {
  width: 640px;
  height: 340px;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  background:
    linear-gradient(45deg,
      #0000 7px,
      blue 0 7.5px,
      #0000 0 10px),
    linear-gradient(-45deg,
      #0000 7px,
      blue 0 7.5px,
      #0000 0 10px);
  background-size: 10px 10px;
}

.circle {
  border-radius: 50%;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  background:
    linear-gradient(45deg,
      #0000 7px,
      red 0 7.5px,
      #0000 0 10px),
    linear-gradient(-45deg,
      #0000 7px,
      red 0 7.5px,
      #0000 0 10px);
  background-size: 10px 10px;
}

<div class="fence">
  <div class="circle">
  </div>
</div>