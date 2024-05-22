How to code with css an ol list with cycles and each ol li connected by vertical lines?

I need help on how to code an ordered list with the power of CSS. In this case, it’s a list with cycles (like number 1 inside a cycle), and a verticle line connecting each list item as shown in the image shown below.

As you’ll see from the code I have tried, the results give an ol list without the cycles but it does not number the list correctly inside the circle and partly the output is not precise.

Here’s the code I used:

.entry-content ol li::before { background: green; opacity: 0.5; content: ""; position: absolute; top: 0; left: -15px; width: 10px; height: 100%; color:white !important; font-weight:900; } .entry-content ol li::after { border: 2px solid green; border-radius: 100%; content: ""; position: absolute; top: 0; left: -20px; width: 20px; height: 20px; }

I would like to have the CSS code which will precisely output it to be like this.

