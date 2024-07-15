How do I code CSS for WordPress to display the latest posts with list items (LI) that have circled numbers inside a post image Like the one shown in the attached image? Its CSS class is .lates-posts. I want each latest post to feature a number inside a circle, positioned within the post image, and I’m looking for code help on how to achieve this effect using CSS. Could you provide specific CSS code snippets and any necessary HTML structure modifications to implement this design? Any tips on ensuring cross-browser compatibility and responsive design would be greatly appreciated.
How to Code CSS for WordPress Latest Posts LI Items with Circled Numbers Inside a Post Image
It looks like a good use case for the CSS
counter-increment
This shoud give you some ideas.