How to click multiple buttons with the same answer

I have a page with these two types of buttons:

<button type="button" class="btn btn-default">This is not me</button>

<button type="button" class="emphasize btn btn-default">This is me</button>

If I open the console and launch this:

var inputs = document.getElementsByClassName("btn btn-default"); for(var i=0; i<inputs.length;i++) { inputs[i].click(); }

it behaves like crazy: it clicks the first button of the first type, then the second of the second type, and then it skips one button of the first type and one of the second type. And it restarts again with the remaining buttons.

How can I make it click instead all and only the buttons with the “This is not me” tag?