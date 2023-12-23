How to check if "style" contains certain attribute and value and change it?

Assume the following simplified HTML code:

.... <div class="......" style="min-height: 200px;"> ... </div> ....

I would like to check from user script if a web page contains an element with a “style” attribute which in turn contains a value assignment like

min-height: 200px;

If there is one then it should be change to another value e.g.

<div class="......" style="min-height: 10px;">....</div>

Keep in mind the value (here: 200px) must be exactly matched.

How can I achieve this (With jQuery if possible)?

How can I check if “min-height: 10px;” is the only assignment in “style” and a second does NOT exist like in