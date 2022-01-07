How to change vue-multiselect component box with ccs?

In vuejs(2.6.14) I use vue-multiselect component

<multiselect v-model="selected_city_id" :options="citiesSelectionArray" label="label" track-by="code" class="form-control" placeholder="Выберите город" selectLabel ="" selectedLabel="" deselectLabel="" :multiple="false" > </multiselect>

and I need to show selection items area bordered from 4 sides, like : https://prnt.sc/26b3g8p

Modifying styles of vue-multiselect component in my scss file with code

.multiselect__content-wrapper { margin: 0 !important; padding: 0 !important; -webkit-box-shadow: 7px 7px 7px 7px #c5c5c5; -moz-box-shadow: 7px 7px 7px 7px #c5c5c5; box-shadow: 7px 7px 7px 7px #c5c5c5; display: inline-block; }

I managed I look it like : https://prnt.sc/26b3h3d

Can I alter boxes I need with css styling?

Thanks in advance!