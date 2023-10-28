How to change the color of a frame

<textarea name="" id="tx" cols="40" rows="10">
<u>Раз</u>,Два три, четыре, <i>пять</i>,<br>Вышел <b>зайчик</b>
погулять
</textarea><br>
<iframe id="fr" name="fr"></iframe>
frames['fr'].document.designMode='on'
document.getElementById('tx').addEventListener('select',function(){
let v = document.getElementById('tx').value
let st=document.getElementById('tx').selectionStart
let en=document.getElementById('tx').selectionEnd
frames['fr'].document.body.innerHTML=v.substring(st, en)
})
function fo(){
document.getElementById('fr').style.color='red'
}
I wanted to change the color but it doesn’t change, I did different options but it’s not possible to understand the Javascript, it may work today but not tomorrow)))