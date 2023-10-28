How to change the color of a frame

JavaScript
1 
<textarea name="" id="tx" cols="40" rows="10">
  <u>Раз</u>,Два три, четыре, <i>пять</i>,<br>Вышел <b>зайчик</b>
  погулять
</textarea><br>
<iframe  id="fr" name="fr"></iframe>

frames['fr'].document.designMode='on'

document.getElementById('tx').addEventListener('select',function(){
  let v = document.getElementById('tx').value
  let st=document.getElementById('tx').selectionStart
  let en=document.getElementById('tx').selectionEnd

  frames['fr'].document.body.innerHTML=v.substring(st, en)


})


function fo(){
  document.getElementById('fr').style.color='red'
}

I wanted to change the color but it doesn’t change, I did different options but it’s not possible to understand the Javascript, it may work today but not tomorrow)))

2

Js is not my thing but a quick ten second search suggests that you need to change the elements in the iframe and not the iframe as nothing is inherited from that element. Its the content in the iframe that needs to be targetted.

e.g. Assuming you call that ‘fo’ function somewhere as I don’t see it being called then this will work.

document.getElementById("fr").contentWindow.document.body.style.color = "red";

However, you are probably better off waiting until someone who knows what they are talking about arrives.