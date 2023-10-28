How to change the color of a frame

pinkod02: pinkod02: I wanted to change the color but it doesn’t change,

Js is not my thing but a quick ten second search suggests that you need to change the elements in the iframe and not the iframe as nothing is inherited from that element. Its the content in the iframe that needs to be targetted.

e.g. Assuming you call that ‘fo’ function somewhere as I don’t see it being called then this will work.

document.getElementById("fr").contentWindow.document.body.style.color = "red";

However, you are probably better off waiting until someone who knows what they are talking about arrives.