How to catch event when image is uploaded in ckeditor 5?

In Laravel 8 / livewire 2 app uploading images in ckeditor 5/32.0.0 I have a problem with applying value to livewire model
when Image is selected and uploaded. When I need to apply text content to livewire model I use
I do :
ClassicEditor
.create( document.querySelector( '#content_textarea' ), {
extraPlugins: [ SimpleUploadAdapterPlugin ],
} )
.then(editor => {
console.log('editor::')
console.log(editor)
editor.ui.focusTracker.on( 'change:isFocused', ( evt, name, isFocused ) => {
if ( !isFocused ) { // THAT WORKS OK
// Do whatever you want with current editor data:
var wireIds = window.livewire.find(doc.getAttribute("wire:id"))
wireIds.set('form.content', editor.getData())
}
} ); // 'change:isFocused'
// Non of events below is triggered
editor.ui.focusTracker.on( 'change:uploadTotal', ( eventInfo, name, value, oldValue ) => {
console.log('change:uploadTotal eventInfo::')
console.log(eventInfo)
...
} );
editor.ui.focusTracker.on( 'change:uploaded', ( eventInfo, name, value, oldValue ) => {
console.log('uploaded eventInfo::')
console.log(eventInfo)
...
} );
editor.ui.focusTracker.on( 'set:uploaded', ( eventInfo, name, value, oldValue ) => {
console.log('SET uploaded eventInfo::')
console.log(eventInfo)
...
} );
})
.catch( error => {
console.error( error );
} );
I read docs here
and I used events from this listing, not of them is triggered…
Which syntax is valid ?
Thanks!