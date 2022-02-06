How to catch event when image is uploaded in ckeditor 5?

In Laravel 8 / livewire 2 app uploading images in ckeditor 5/32.0.0 I have a problem with applying value to livewire model

when Image is selected and uploaded. When I need to apply text content to livewire model I use

I do :

ClassicEditor .create( document.querySelector( '#content_textarea' ), { extraPlugins: [ SimpleUploadAdapterPlugin ], } ) .then(editor => { console.log('editor::') console.log(editor) editor.ui.focusTracker.on( 'change:isFocused', ( evt, name, isFocused ) => { if ( !isFocused ) { // THAT WORKS OK // Do whatever you want with current editor data: var wireIds = window.livewire.find(doc.getAttribute("wire:id")) wireIds.set('form.content', editor.getData()) } } ); // 'change:isFocused' // Non of events below is triggered editor.ui.focusTracker.on( 'change:uploadTotal', ( eventInfo, name, value, oldValue ) => { console.log('change:uploadTotal eventInfo::') console.log(eventInfo) ... } ); editor.ui.focusTracker.on( 'change:uploaded', ( eventInfo, name, value, oldValue ) => { console.log('uploaded eventInfo::') console.log(eventInfo) ... } ); editor.ui.focusTracker.on( 'set:uploaded', ( eventInfo, name, value, oldValue ) => { console.log('SET uploaded eventInfo::') console.log(eventInfo) ... } ); }) .catch( error => { console.error( error ); } );

I read docs here

ckeditor.com Class FileRepository (upload/filerepository~FileRepository) - CKEditor 5 API... CKEditor 5 API Documentation. The Class FileRepository. File repository plugin. A central point for managing file upload. To use it, first you need an upload adapter. Upload adapter's job is to handle communication with the server (sending the file...

and I used events from this listing, not of them is triggered…

Which syntax is valid ?

Thanks!