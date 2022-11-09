How to Cancel Drag and Drop operation?

As always , Thanks for your Help…
This is the ‘watch it run’ page :
https://vmars.us/Guitar/Guitar-1-Circle-Gray-Move-OnClick-Image.html

I am trying to make " img id=“image01” not-draggable .
Unfortunately in trying to do that , I also make ‘circle 1’ not-draggable .
I am trying to cancel the ‘drag’ in the js .
I mark all 7 of my changes with a “//vm” to make them easy to find .
Here is my code :

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, user-scalable=no" />
<title>https://vmars.us/Guitar/Guitar-1-Circle-Gray-Move-OnClick-Image.html 
          
</title>
<style>

body {
      margin: 20px;
    }
    #container {
      width: 100%;
      height: 450px;
      background-color: #DCDCDC;
      display: flex;
      align-items: center;
      justify-content: center;
      overflow: hidden;
      border-radius: 7px;
      touch-action: none;
      counter-reset: itemCount;
    }

    .item {
	  display: inline-block;
      border-radius: 50%;
      touch-action: none;
      user-select: none;
      counter-increment: itemCount;
      content: 'count' + itemCount;
      width: 32px;
      height: 32px;
      background-color: #F5F5F5;  //  whitesmoke 
    font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
    text-align:center;
    font-size:28px;
    }

#p1 {
    position: absolute;
    left: 50px;
  width: 90%;
  border-style: solid;
}
    .item:active {
      opacity: .75;
    }

    .item:hover {
      cursor: pointer;
    }
    
    h1 {
      margin-bottom: 10px;
    }
  </style>

<script>

</script>

</head>
<body>
<!--    -->
<div id="outerContainer">
<div id="container">
<div style="  position: absolute; right: 200; top: 50px;  text-align: center; display: inline; ">
  <div class="item" class="one"       >1</div>
</div>
<br>
<div id="img1Div"; style="width: 100%;" >
<br>
<!-- <table   style="text-align: center; width: 100%;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2">  -->
<p id="p2"; style="width: 100%;" >
<img id="image01"  src="Fretboard-Table-Image-624x114.png" alt="Fretboard-Table-Image-624x114.png" width: 600px; height: 400px;>
</p>
</div>
</div>  <!--  id="container"  -->
<br>
<div>
<p  contenteditable ="true"  id="p1" style="  height: 100px; position: absolute; display: block;  
       position: absolute;  bottom: 10px;" >Notes: 
</p>
</div>
</div>  <!--  id="outerContainer  -->

<script>
    var container = document.querySelector("#container");
    var activeItem = null;
	var activeItemKeep = null;

    var active = false;

    container.addEventListener("touchstart", dragStart, false);
    container.addEventListener("touchend", dragEnd, false);
    container.addEventListener("touchmove", drag, false);

    container.addEventListener("mousedown", dragStart, false);
    container.addEventListener("mouseup", dragEnd, false);
    container.addEventListener("mousemove", drag, false);

    function dragStart(e) {

      if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) {
        active = true;

        // this is the item we are interacting with
		// check if item is HTMLImageElement  //vm 
		
        activeItem = e.target;
		activeItemKeep = activeItem;
		console.log(activeItem); //vm
//		alert(activeItem); //vm
		if (activeItemKeep = "HTMLImageElement") {return; } //vm

        if (activeItem !== null) {
          if (!activeItem.xOffset) {
            activeItem.xOffset = 0;
          }

          if (!activeItem.yOffset) {
            activeItem.yOffset = 0;
          }

          if (e.type === "touchstart") {
            activeItem.initialX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.xOffset;
            activeItem.initialY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.yOffset;
          } else {
            console.log("Dragging something!");
            activeItem.initialX = e.clientX - activeItem.xOffset;
            activeItem.initialY = e.clientY - activeItem.yOffset;
          }
        }
      }
    }

    function dragEnd(e) {
      if (activeItemKeep = "HTMLImageElement") {return; } //vm
      if (activeItem !== null) {
        activeItem.initialX = activeItem.currentX;
        activeItem.initialY = activeItem.currentY;
      }

      active = false;
      activeItem = null;
    }

    function drag(e) {
      if (activeItemKeep = "HTMLImageElement") {return; } //vm
      if (active) {
        if (e.type === "touchmove") {
          e.preventDefault();

          activeItem.currentX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.initialX;
          activeItem.currentY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.initialY;
        } else {
          activeItem.currentX = e.clientX - activeItem.initialX;
          activeItem.currentY = e.clientY - activeItem.initialY;
        }

        activeItem.xOffset = activeItem.currentX;
        activeItem.yOffset = activeItem.currentY;

        setTranslate(activeItem.currentX, activeItem.currentY, activeItem);
      }
    }

    function setTranslate(xPos, yPos, el) {
      if (activeItemKeep = "HTMLImageElement") {return; } //vm
      el.style.transform = "translate3d(" + xPos + "px, " + yPos + "px, 0)";
    }
  </script>


</body>
</html>