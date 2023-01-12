How to bind my current Popup code in javascript to show the popup only once per day?

I am using below code to show a popup on my home page. But the problem is that it shows every time a user reloads the page. Instead of that I would like to be displayed once per day. Here is the code: The stylesheet and js.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"></script> <script src="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>

The in page javascript:

<script> $(document).ready(function(){ $("#myModal").modal('show'); }); </script>

The HTML Code

<div id="myModal" class="modal fade" style="padding-top:30%;"> <div class="modal-dialog"> My Content of pop up is here. </div> </div>

Any help is appreciated!