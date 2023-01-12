How to bind my current Popup code in javascript to show the popup only once per day?

I am using below code to show a popup on my home page. But the problem is that it shows every time a user reloads the page. Instead of that I would like to be displayed once per day. Here is the code: The stylesheet and js.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
  1. The in page javascript:
 <script>
    $(document).ready(function(){
        $("#myModal").modal('show');
    });
</script>
  1. The HTML Code
<div id="myModal" class="modal fade" style="padding-top:30%;">
      <div class="modal-dialog">
    My Content of pop up is here.
    
       </div>
            
</div>

Any help is appreciated!

You would need to make a note of when you show the modal and then every time before you want to show it first check when it was last shown. If it’s less than a day don’t show it.

The easiest way would be to drop a cookie that expires in a day. If the cookie exists, don’t show the popup.