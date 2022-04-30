How to arrange the website files properly?

Hello,
I have a website with a db.
Yhere are a number of php file types
-
files which work with the db like DB_connect.php, files whick add registering users, login process, inserting q extracting data to q from DB
-
Files which are included in web pages like footer.php, page_header.php, page_content.php
3, web pages which are comprosed of the insluded php files like about.php, index.php, contact_us.php,signup.php,
How do I arrange them in the www folder ?
I put files of type 1 in a separated folder
I put the included files (type 2, in pages folder
I put the site web pages in the site filder where the index.php and the folders are
Is that correct logicaly ?
DO I mess things up this way ?