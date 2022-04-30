How to arrange the website files properly?

Hello,

I have a website with a db.

Yhere are a number of php file types

files which work with the db like DB_connect.php, files whick add registering users, login process, inserting q extracting data to q from DB Files which are included in web pages like footer.php, page_header.php, page_content.php

3, web pages which are comprosed of the insluded php files like about.php, index.php, contact_us.php,signup.php,

How do I arrange them in the www folder ?

I put files of type 1 in a separated folder

I put the included files (type 2, in pages folder

I put the site web pages in the site filder where the index.php and the folders are

Is that correct logicaly ?

DO I mess things up this way ?