How to apply color themes?

Hello. I would like to apply a different color theme to at least one page on my website and maybe more.

Right now I have white pages with black text, and I want an easy way to switch to a black background and yellow text.

I tried styling the body like this…

<body class=themeDark"> </body>

.themeDark{ background-color: #000; color: #FFD700; }

But that doesn’t seem to work for a couple of reasons…

First, my mast - which is inside < body > and has a position:fixed doesn’t recognize the style.

Second, my < H1 > in the mast doesn’t pick up the font color.

Is there an easy way to apply a global background and font color change to a page?