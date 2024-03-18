Please consider these three PHP-Twig elements.

{{ page.content_above }} {{ page.content }} {{ page.content_below }}

I want that page.content_below element will contain all CSS classes of page.content .

This code pattern didn’t work:

{{ page.content_below.addClass(row_classes, ['region--content', 'grid-full', 'layout--pass--content-medium']) }}

How to append any CSS class of one element to another element?

I can do this with vanilla JavaScript this way:

document.querySelector('.region--content_below').classList.add('region--content', 'grid-full', 'layout--pass--content-medium');

Is there a way to do that otherwise? Regular PHP? CSS?