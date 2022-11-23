How to analyze the code to fix its work

I am writing code for the “Time Tracker” application and one of the functions does not work, namely the display of the image. What’s wrong?
And yet, I want to analyze the entire code, maybe there are still errors that I don’t see. Is there some kind of automatic code analysis?
private void initPanel()
{
panel = new JPanel();{
package com.TSP;
import java.io.IOException;
import java.util.ArrayList;
import javafx.fxml.FXML;
import javafx.fxml.FXMLLoader;
import javafx.scene.Scene;
import javafx.scene.control.Label;
import javafx.scene.input.MouseEvent;
import javafx.scene.layout.AnchorPane;
import javafx.scene.paint.Color;
import javafx.scene.shape.Circle;
import javafx.geometry.Point2D;
import javafx.stage.Stage;
public class Controller {
@FXML
public static AnchorPane canvasPane;
private static ArrayList<Point2D> pointsArray;
private int newCitiesCount; //в дальнейшем буду передавать его как bound для ProblemSolver
public static Point2D canvasPanePointCoords;
public static Point2D prevPointClicked;
public static int getCity(Point2D point) {
int i;
for (i = 0; i < pointsArray.size(); ++i) {
if (pointsArray.get(i).distance(point) < 24)
break;
}
return i + 1;
}
private int repPointClicksCounter;
private static Stage stage;
private static void showDistanceInputWindow() throws IOException {
FXMLLoader fxmlLoader = new FXMLLoader(Application.class.getResource("dialog.fxml"));
Scene scene = new Scene(fxmlLoader.load(), 400, 250);
stage.setTitle("Distance input");
stage.setScene(scene);
stage.show();
}
public static void closeDistanceInputWindow() {
stage.close();
}
@FXML
void onMouseClicked(MouseEvent event) {
double pointX = event.getSceneX();
double pointY = event.getSceneY();
canvasPanePointCoords = canvasPane.sceneToLocal(pointX, pointY);
int counter = 0; int counter2 = 0;
int flag = 0;
if (pointsArray.size() == 0)
flag = 1;
else {
for (int i = 0; i < pointsArray.size(); ++i) {
if (pointsArray.get(i).distance(canvasPanePointCoords) > 24)
++counter;
}
if (counter == pointsArray.size())
flag = 1;
}
if (flag == 1 && newCitiesCount < CitiesCollection.size) { //если в месте клика нет точки
pointsArray.add(canvasPanePointCoords);
Circle point = new Circle(canvasPanePointCoords.getX(), canvasPanePointCoords.getY(), 8, Color.CADETBLUE);
Label label = new Label(Integer.toString(newCitiesCount));
label.setLayoutX(canvasPanePointCoords.getX()+5);
label.setLayoutY(canvasPanePointCoords.getY()+5);
canvasPane.getChildren().add(point);
canvasPane.getChildren().add(label);
System.out.println("Added new city: (" + canvasPanePointCoords.getX() + " ; " + canvasPanePointCoords.getY() + ")");
newCitiesCount++;
} else if (flag == 0) { //если в месте клика уже есть точка
if (pointsArray.size() > 1) { //если пред. клик был не в эту же точку и имеется больше 1 точки
repPointClicksCounter++;
if (repPointClicksCounter == 2) {
for (int i = 0; i < pointsArray.size(); ++i) {
if (pointsArray.get(i).distance(canvasPanePointCoords) < 24 || pointsArray.get(i).distance(prevPointClicked) < 24)
++counter2;
}
repPointClicksCounter = 0;
}
if (counter2 == 2 && prevPointClicked.distance(canvasPanePointCoords) > 24) { //если пред. клик и текущий клик - города
try {
showDistanceInputWindow();
}
catch (IOException e) {
System.out.println("Wrong input!");
}
}
}
}
prevPointClicked = canvasPanePointCoords;
}
@FXML
void onStartButtonClicked(MouseEvent event) {
CitiesCollection.output();
ProblemSolver.findShortestRoute(CitiesCollection.matrix, newCitiesCount).printRoute();
}
@FXML
void initialize() {
CitiesCollection.createCitiesCollection();
pointsArray = new ArrayList<>();
canvasPane = new AnchorPane();
prevPointClicked = new Point2D(0,0);
canvasPanePointCoords = new Point2D(0,0);
newCitiesCount = 1;
repPointClicksCounter = 0;
stage = new Stage();
}
}