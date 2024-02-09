How to allow popups and/or request to close adblock

Hi to all,

i am running web frames inside the link i attach.

a)product 1

b)product 2

c)cart

somehow my firefox accepted to refresh the cart.

its not clear to me what is refusing it to work with all other browsers.

maybe the user should be prompted to allow:

cookies?

popups?

close adblock?

what script should i add for the user to consent ?

so that he’s browser could update and keep the cart when i add products to it ?

my goal is to

purchase product a

purchase product b

go to the cart… and continue on buying

bellow the test link…

thank you in advance !!