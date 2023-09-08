How to align table with other table components on same page

I’m trying to get the table underlined below in the image to line up with the ‘Notifications’ table that is to the right of it and also line up with the ‘Welcome’ table below up. So it basically aligns pushed over to the left with ‘Welcome’ and top and bottom line up with 'Notifications to the right of it. Sorry the lines aren’t drawn perfectly but you can see how I want it aligned.

Here is the html and css code for this. I tried using a codepen but there is just too much extra code needed to render on codepen.

html

<div class="sdps-is-relative badge-example-outline sdps-p-around_medium sdps-m- around_medium"> <sdps-badge sdps-id="spdb-promotional-beta-overlay" type="promotional" status-text="Beta" promotional-type="beta" sr-label-prefix="You have got" sr-label-suffix="notifications" is-overlay > </sdps-badge> <div class="ao-text-header">Account Overview has a new look</div> You can view your retirement accounts below, or go back to the classic experience. </div> <sdps-panel sdps-id="account-overview-panel-personalperformance"> <div class="SSOManageAccount modalInject"> <div slot="modal-body" appModalContent> <div>We want to let you know you’ll be accessing schwabdeferredcompensation.com, a third- party website. By clicking continue below, you are requesting to open a new page.</div> </div> <div slot="modal-footer" appModalFooter> <div class="rps__d-flex rps__align-items-center SSOManageAccountFooter"> <div class="rps__flex-grow-1 rps__align-self-end">(0823-3U5E)</div> <sdps-button class="sdps-m-left_medium no-margin" variation="secondary" sdps-id="btn-manage-external-account" (sdpsClick)="modalContent.actions.secondary.action()" [sdpsAriaLabel]="modalContent.actions.secondary.ariaLabel"> {{modalContent.actions.secondary.label}}</sdps-button> <sdps-button class="sdps-m-left_medium no-margin" variation="primary" sdps-id="btn-manage-external-account" (sdpsClick)="modalContent.actions.primary.action()" [sdpsAriaLabel]="modalContent.actions.primary.ariaLabel"> {{modalContent.actions.primary.label}}</sdps-button> </div> </div> </div> <div #loadable> <app-welcome></app-welcome> <div class="sdps-row"> <app-balance></app-balance> </div> <sdps-button class="sdps-m-left_medium no-margin top-margin" variation="secondary" sdps- id="btn-manage-external-account" (sdpsClick)="openModal()" [sdpsAriaLabel]="modalContent.actions.primary.ariaLabel">{{displayText}}</sdps-button> </div> </sdps-panel>

css