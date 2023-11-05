How to add user name that is login in to my app to url ?

Hello, everyone!

Looks like webdev sub doesnt excepts questions … so i will try my luck here

I’d like to create a simple one-page web app. When a user logs in, they will have access to a basic page for editing. After they’re done, they can publish the page. Now, the issue I’m facing is as follows:

For example, if the user’s name is ‘adam1223,’ I would like it so that every time they try the URL http:// my-site dot com/adam123, it always redirects to their page, and not to something like http:// my-site dot com/id=adam123-sdsfsfs-sada123.

What is the name of this function in web development, and how can I achieve this (regardless of the web stack)?

Thank you very much!