How to add parent_id and parent_product_id

General Web Dev
#1

I want to know how to add parent_id in products table and parent_product_id in productAttributes table( to filter products with attribute values) so please how to do that if I have this code with laravel and vuejs:
I want to add this ‘parent_id’ => $product->id, to productcontroller(products table)
and this ‘parent_product_id’ => $parentProductID, to productAttributeController or ProductAttribute.vue (productAttributes table) and thank you very much

productController:

public function store(StoreProductFormRequest $request)
    {
        $params = $request->except('_token');

        $product = $this->productRepository->createProduct($params);

        if (!$product) {
            return $this->responseRedirectBack('Error occurred while creating product.', 'error', true, true);
        }
        return $this->responseRedirect('admin.products.index', 'Product added successfully' ,'success',false, false);
    }

productrepository:

 public function createProduct(array $params)
    {
        try {
            $collection = collect($params);

            $featured = $collection->has('featured') ? 1 : 0;
            $status = $collection->has('status') ? 1 : 0;

            $merge = $collection->merge(compact('status', 'featured'));

            $product = new Product($merge->all());
           
            $product->save();

            if ($collection->has('categories')) {
                $product->categories()->sync($params['categories']);
            }
           
            ProductInventory::updateOrCreate(['product_id' => $product->id], ['qty' => $params['qty']]);
            return $product;

        } catch (QueryException $exception) {
            throw new InvalidArgumentException($exception->getMessage());
        }
    }

productAttributeController:

   public function productAttributes(Request $request)
    {
        $product = Product::findOrFail($request->id);
        
        return response()->json($product->attributes);
    }
 public function addAttribute(Request $request)
    {
        
        $productAttribute = ProductAttribute::create($request->data);

        if ($productAttribute) {
            return response()->json(['message' => 'Product attribute added successfully.']);
        } else {
            return response()->json(['message' => 'Something went wrong while submitting product attribute.']);
        }
    }

productAttribute.vue:

<script>
    export default {
        name: "product-attributes",
        props: ['productid'],
        data() {
            return {
                productAttributes: [],
                attributes: [],
                attribute: {},
                attributeSelected: false,
                attributeValues: [],
                value: {},
                valueSelected: false,
                currentAttributeId: '',
                currentValue: '',
                currentQty: '',
                currentPrice: '',
                
            }
        },
        created: function() {
            this.loadAttributes();
            this.loadProductAttributes(this.productid);
        },
        methods: {
         
         
            selectAttribute(attribute) {
                let _this = this;
                this.currentAttributeId = attribute.id;
                axios.post('/admin/products/attributes/values', {
                    id: attribute.id
                }).then (function(response){
                    _this.attributeValues = response.data;
                }).catch(function (error) {
                    console.log(error);
                });
                this.attributeSelected = true;
            },
            selectValue(value) {
                this.valueSelected = true;
                this.currentValue = value.value;
                this.currentQty = value.quantity;
                this.currentPrice = value.price;
            },
            addProductAttribute() {
                if (this.currentQty === null || this.currentPrice === null) {
                    this.$swal("Error, Some values are missing.", {
                        icon: "error",
                    });
                } else {
                    let _this = this;
                    let data = {
                        attribute_id: this.currentAttributeId,
                        value:  this.currentValue,
                        quantity: this.currentQty,
                        price: this.currentPrice,
                        product_id: this.productid,
                       
                    };
                    axios.post('/admin/products/attributes/add', {
                        data: data
                    }).then (function(response){
                        _this.$swal("Success! " + response.data.message, {
                            icon: "success",
                        });
                        _this.currentValue = '';
                        _this.currentQty = '';
                        _this.currentPrice = '';
                        _this.valueSelected = false;
                    }).catch(function (error) {
                        console.log(error);
                    });
                    this.loadProductAttributes(this.productid);
                }
            },
            
        }
    }
</script>