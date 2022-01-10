How to add parent_id and parent_product_id

I want to know how to add parent_id in products table and parent_product_id in productAttributes table( to filter products with attribute values) so please how to do that if I have this code with laravel and vuejs:

I want to add this ‘parent_id’ => $product->id, to productcontroller(products table)

and this ‘parent_product_id’ => $parentProductID, to productAttributeController or ProductAttribute.vue (productAttributes table) and thank you very much

productController:

public function store(StoreProductFormRequest $request) { $params = $request->except('_token'); $product = $this->productRepository->createProduct($params); if (!$product) { return $this->responseRedirectBack('Error occurred while creating product.', 'error', true, true); } return $this->responseRedirect('admin.products.index', 'Product added successfully' ,'success',false, false); }

productrepository:

public function createProduct(array $params) { try { $collection = collect($params); $featured = $collection->has('featured') ? 1 : 0; $status = $collection->has('status') ? 1 : 0; $merge = $collection->merge(compact('status', 'featured')); $product = new Product($merge->all()); $product->save(); if ($collection->has('categories')) { $product->categories()->sync($params['categories']); } ProductInventory::updateOrCreate(['product_id' => $product->id], ['qty' => $params['qty']]); return $product; } catch (QueryException $exception) { throw new InvalidArgumentException($exception->getMessage()); } }

productAttributeController:

public function productAttributes(Request $request) { $product = Product::findOrFail($request->id); return response()->json($product->attributes); } public function addAttribute(Request $request) { $productAttribute = ProductAttribute::create($request->data); if ($productAttribute) { return response()->json(['message' => 'Product attribute added successfully.']); } else { return response()->json(['message' => 'Something went wrong while submitting product attribute.']); } }

productAttribute.vue: