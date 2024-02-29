How to add link to nav bar?

i added a new link in my nav,

amenities

the nav is breaking again

i looked into it myself and tried to fix it, no go

please pass on what i need to have the navigationn not break

next, explain what you did

ok my plan…

there is A LOT of nothing in my code! yes? so i thought of putting all the amenities into 1 page… RATHER than a page per amenitity

hopefully thre is less empty space…

anyway, thats my plan!

to be helpful here, is there space between the logo and the nav? to squeeze in another link?

see what i mean?

i have more questions, BUT do not want to burden you

i will post a step at a time

thanks!