How to add left and right margin

The web script I’m using provides for the admin to add/change text via admin panel.

But the html page looks like the code below.

<div class="user-setting-panel page-margin termsofuse pt_shadow pt_page_margin col-md-8"><div class="wo_about_wrapper_parent"> <div class="wo_about_wrapper"> <div class="hero hero-overlay" style="background: #593232;"> <div class="container"> <h1 class="text-center">{{LANG terms_of_use}}</h1> </br> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-2"></div> <div class="user-setting-panel page-margin termsofuse pt_shadow pt_page_margin col-md-8"> <?php echo htmlspecialchars_decode($pt->terms['terms_of_use']);?> </div> <div class="col-md-2"></div>

This page ‘Terms of Use’ looks good via desktop, but via mobile it shows no left & right white space margins, in other words, in mobile view the text is flat against the left side of the container. I’ve tried several things without success.

I believe the line that needs to be styled is this one:

<div class="user-setting-panel page-margin termsofuse pt_shadow pt_page_margin col-md-8">

any suggestions are appreciated.