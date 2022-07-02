I am trying to add data from a select dropdown to a table so in the first table td cell it would display the service name then in the second table td cell it would display the service cost.

I am trying to add data from a select dropdown to a table so in the first table td cell it would display the service name then in the second table td cell it would display the service cost.

I found this on the forum https://stackoverflow.com/questions/41034014/how-to-add-dropdown-selected-data-to-table-using-jquery which works but just adds the service name only so am trying to amend it so it adds the service cost to the second table td cell but am getting stuck with it. It’s not doing anything now when I click the Add To Lost button.

Below is what I got so far. I’m not 100% on jquery