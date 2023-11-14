How to add a table cell to a table row in JavaScript?

// needs to be tr not a classname of .tr
const tableRow = document.querySelectorAll('.tr');
const firstNewCell = document.createElement('td');
tableRow.forEach((element) => {
// needs to be "afterbegin", so that it is just inside the beginning of the table row element
// you are also using the same firstNewCell element each time so rather than it being
// duplicated it will be moved from one table row to the next.
// you need to create a table cell element inside this function
element.insertAdjacentElement("beforebegin", firstNewCell)
});
// this should be inside the forEach callback function
firstNewCell.style.display = "table-cell";
firstNewCell.style.width = "500px";
firstNewCell.style.backgroundColor = "yellow";
firstNewCell.innerHTML = "A";
Another issue is that you’re adding the same cell element to each row, thus removing it from each previous row (an element can only have a single parent), and ending up with the new cell only being added to the last row. You’d have to create a new cell inside the forEach() callback for this to work.
BTW you might also have a look at the insertCell() method, which makes things a bit less verbose:
const tableRows = document.querySelectorAll('tr')
tableRows.forEach(row => {
const newCell = row.insertCell(0)
// Set style and text content here
})