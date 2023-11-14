How to add a table cell to a table row in JavaScript?

I want to add a table cell in the begining of any table row. I have tried this:

const tableRow = document.querySelectorAll('.tr'); const firstNewCell = document.createElement('td'); tableRow.forEach((element) => { element.insertAdjacentElement("beforebegin", firstNewCell) }); firstNewCell.style.display = "table-cell"; firstNewCell.style.width = "500px"; firstNewCell.style.backgroundColor = "yellow"; firstNewCell.innerHTML = "A";

No new td element is added to any tr in the DOM, and the only console ouput is:

‘A’

What have I done wrong?