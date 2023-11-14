How to add a table cell to a table row in JavaScript?

I want to add a table cell in the begining of any table row. I have tried this:

const tableRow = document.querySelectorAll('.tr');
const firstNewCell = document.createElement('td');

tableRow.forEach((element) => {
    element.insertAdjacentElement("beforebegin", firstNewCell)
});

firstNewCell.style.display = "table-cell";
firstNewCell.style.width = "500px";
firstNewCell.style.backgroundColor = "yellow";
firstNewCell.innerHTML = "A";

No new td element is added to any tr in the DOM, and the only console ouput is:

‘A’

What have I done wrong?

unless you have this markup, it’s this line…

<tr class="tr">.....</tr>

Remove the period (or add the class, whichever), and it generates the element. Should get you started from there…

So going through your code

// needs to be tr not a classname of .tr
const tableRow = document.querySelectorAll('.tr');
const firstNewCell = document.createElement('td');

tableRow.forEach((element) => {
   // needs to be "afterbegin", so that it is just inside the beginning of the table row element
   // you are also using the same firstNewCell element each time so rather than it being
   // duplicated it will be moved from one table row to the next.
   // you need to create a table cell element inside this function
   element.insertAdjacentElement("beforebegin", firstNewCell)
});

// this should be inside the forEach callback function

firstNewCell.style.display = "table-cell";
firstNewCell.style.width = "500px";
firstNewCell.style.backgroundColor = "yellow";
firstNewCell.innerHTML = "A";

So something like this

const tableRows = document.querySelectorAll('tr');

tableRows.forEach((element) => {
  const firstNewCell = document.createElement('td');
  
  firstNewCell.style.display = "table-cell";
  firstNewCell.style.width = "500px";
  firstNewCell.style.backgroundColor = "yellow";
  firstNewCell.innerHTML = "A";
  
  element.insertAdjacentElement("afterbegin", firstNewCell)
});

You weren’t far off, just a few small alterations and shuffling of code about.

Just as an option, you could always wrap the creation of the table cell inside a function of it’s own.

const tableRows = document.querySelectorAll('tr');

function createTableCell (content = "") {
  const tableCell = document.createElement('td');
  
  tableCell.style.display = "table-cell";
  tableCell.style.width = "500px";
  tableCell.style.backgroundColor = "yellow";
  tableCell.innerHTML = content;
  // return the new tableCell
  return tableCell
}

tableRows.forEach((element) => {
  const firstNewCell = createTableCell("A");
  element.insertAdjacentElement("afterbegin", firstNewCell)
});
Another issue is that you’re adding the same cell element to each row, thus removing it from each previous row (an element can only have a single parent), and ending up with the new cell only being added to the last row. You’d have to create a new cell inside the forEach() callback for this to work.

BTW you might also have a look at the insertCell() method, which makes things a bit less verbose:

const tableRows = document.querySelectorAll('tr')

tableRows.forEach(row => {
  const newCell = row.insertCell(0)
  // Set style and text content here
})

(x-post)

