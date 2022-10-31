How to add a header image

This is what I did, how would I fix it?

or, does that look good to you?

https://jsfiddle.net/pebrfh6o/

.ratio-keeper2 {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 42.85%;
  margin: auto;
}

.header {
  margin: auto auto 20px;
  max-width: 640px;
  border: 21px solid;
  border-radius: 12px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  position: relative;
  background: url("https://i.imgur.com/WWo2qrS.jpg");
  background-position: 0 0;
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}

.header::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  top: 0;
  outline: 1px solid red;
}

  <div class="header">
    <div class="ratio-keeper2"></div>
  </div>