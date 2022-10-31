How to add a header image

This is what I did, how would I fix it?
or, does that look good to you?
https://jsfiddle.net/pebrfh6o/
.ratio-keeper2 {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 42.85%;
margin: auto;
}
.header {
margin: auto auto 20px;
max-width: 640px;
border: 21px solid;
border-radius: 12px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
position: relative;
background: url("https://i.imgur.com/WWo2qrS.jpg");
background-position: 0 0;
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.header::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
top: 0;
outline: 1px solid red;
}
<div class="header">
<div class="ratio-keeper2"></div>
</div>