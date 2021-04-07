How the recursive_walk_array works?

Hi,

I cant understand: array_walk_recursive(….):

Following is my program:

<?php $sweet = array('a' => 'apple', 'b' => 'banana'); $fruits = array('sweet' => $sweet, 'sour' => 'lemon'); function test_print($item, $key) { echo "$key holds $item

"; } array_walk_recursive($fruits, 'test_print'); ?>

I am getting the following output:

a holds apple b holds banana sour holds lemon

The definition says that array_walk_recursive applies a user function to every member of an array.

Here the function name is test_print(…), two arguments: $item and $key.

The command is:

array_walk_recursive($fruits, ‘test_print’);

So we have to deal with $fruits array.

$fruits = array(‘sweet’ => $sweet, ‘sour’ => ‘lemon’);

I cant understand how the test_print(…) function handles the $fruits array. Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.