How sensitive software are built like a bank software?

Hi
About sensitive software for banks , energy , etc… these app can not have bugs or security vulnerabilities but every software must have these two problems so how they avoid these problems ?
Testing, testing, more testing and oh, and did I mention testing? Unit tests, User tests, Penetration tests, etc.
Critical industries like that also have national standards which must be adhered to, which is essentially another layer of testing.