How send mail in laravel with file attachment

Im trying to send attachment on laravel but i couldnt figure out how do that.

im completely new to laravel, able to receive mail without attachment but could go further for file attachment steps, need to be guide further by mentors.

<form action="{{ route('careers.store') }}" class="contact-form" method="POST" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <div class="md-form"> <label>Attach Resume</label> <input id="dropzone-file" type="file" name="file" class="form-control"> </div> </form>

Controllers

public function sendCareerMessage(Request $request) { $request->validate([ 'name' => 'required|max:190', 'address' => 'required|max:190', 'email' => 'nullable|required_without:phone|email||max:190', 'phone' => 'nullable|required_without:email|max:190', 'message' => 'required', 'recaptcha_action' => 'required', 'recaptcha_token' => ['required', new Recaptcha] ]); $data = $request->only('name', 'phone', 'email', 'message', 'address'); try { Mail::to(config('mail.to'))->send(new CareerMail($data)); } catch (Exception $e) { $msg = config('app.debug') ? $e->getMessage() : "Oops! Could not send your message currently. Please try again later."; return response()->json([ 'response_status' => 'error', 'msg' => $msg ]); } return response()->json(['response_status' => 'success']); }

app/Mails/CareerMail.php

class CareerMail extends Mailable implements ShouldQueue { use Queueable, SerializesModels; public $data; /** * Create a new message instance. * * @return void */ public function __construct($data) { $this->data = $data; } /** * Build the message. * * @return $this */ public function build() { $data = $this->data; $subject = "You've a new message from a visitor to your website ".env('APP_DOMAIN'); return $this->subject($subject) ->markdown('emails/career_message', $data); } }

resources/views/emails/career_message.blade.php