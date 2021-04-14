How not to request a password

Design & UX
#1

I will not mention the UK government site on which I have just encountered this, to protect the guilty:

password-fail
password-fail931×247 21.6 KB

Seriously? What is the point of only giving some of the requirements? banghead

3 Likes
#2

Lol, right. And what is the rationale for limiting a password to 20 characters? (genuinely curious if someone knows the answer)

1 Like
#3

Or, indeed, limiting the available special characters?