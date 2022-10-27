How might this be written better?

https://jsfiddle.net/gxj4eun8/1/
.seaview {
position: relative;
margin: 0;
}
.seaviewimg {
position: absolute;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
top: 5px;
left: 44px;
height: 150px;
}
.seaview p {
position: absolute;
z-index: 0;
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
top: -10px;
left: 44px;
/*border-radius: 50%;*/
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px blue;
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
font-size: 15px;
color: #AF26FF;
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 25px;
background:
linear-gradient(45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
black 7px,
black 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px),
linear-gradient(-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
black 7px,
black 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
.seaview p::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
top: 0;
margin: auto;
border-radius: 25%;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
z-index: -1;
width: 110px;
height: 125px;
}
.seaview2 p {
position: absolute;
top: -38px;
left: 50px;
}
.seaview3 p {
position: absolute;
top: -20px;
left: 50px;
z-index: 4;
}
.seaview4 p {
position: absolute;
top: -1px;
left: 50px;
z-index: 5;
}
.seaview5 p {
position: absolute;
top: 16px;
left: 50px;
z-index: 4;
}
.seaview2 p,
.seaview3 p,
.seaview4 p,
.seaview5 p {
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
font-size: 15px;
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 25px;
color: #e88b53;
}
.write {
position: absolute;
top: 122px;
left: 100px;
color: #F72119;
z-index: 1;
}
.art {
position: absolute;
top: 122px;
left: 142px;
color: #FFAD00;
z-index: 1;
}
.rotatea {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: #1FFF0F;
font-size: 15px;
position: absolute;
top: 77px;
left: 85px;
transform: rotate(47deg);
z-index: 4;
}
.rotateb {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: #FFF01F;
font-size: 15px;
position: absolute;
top: 72px;
left: 85px;
transform: rotate(315deg);
}
.sa {
position: absolute;
top: 24px;
left: 95px;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: #00BFFF;
font-size: 15px;
}
.sb {
position: absolute;
top: 68px;
left: 84px;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: #00BFFF;
font-size: 15px;
}
.sc {
position: absolute;
top: 68px;
left: 157px;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: #00BFFF;
font-size: 15px;
z-index: 0;
}
.sd {
position: absolute;
top: 132px;
left: 86px;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: #00BFFF;
font-size: 15px;
}
.fs {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: #ee29e7;
font-size: 15px;
position: absolute;
top: 85px;
left: 43px;
transform: rotate(270deg);
}
.fs3 {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: #ee29e7;
font-size: 15px;
position: absolute;
top: 43px;
left: 88px;
transform: rotate(250deg);
}
.fs2 {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: #ee29e7;
font-size: 15px;
position: absolute;
top: 78px;
left: 84px;
transform: rotate(270deg);
}
.fsb {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: pink;
font-size: 15px;
position: absolute;
top: 98px;
left: 152px;
transform: rotate(270deg);
}
.fsc {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
color: pink;
font-size: 15px;
position: absolute;
top: 43px;
left: 151px;
transform: rotate(270deg);
}
.sp1 {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
background: black;
position: absolute;
top: 77px;
left: 58px;
width: 12px;
height: 16px;
fill: white;
}
.sp2 {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
background: black;
position: absolute;
top: 77px;
left: 184px;
width: 12px;
height: 16px;
fill: white;
}
.green {
position: absolute;
top: 118px;
left: 84px;
width: 12px;
height: 16px;
}
.vegan {
position: absolute;
top: 41px;
left: 76px;
width: 12px;
height: 16px;
}