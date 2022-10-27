How might this be written better?

HTML & CSS
https://jsfiddle.net/gxj4eun8/1/

.seaview {
  position: relative;
  margin: 0;
}

.seaviewimg {
  position: absolute;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  top: 5px;
  left: 44px;
  height: 150px;
}

.seaview p {
  position: absolute;
  z-index: 0;
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  top: -10px;
  left: 44px;
  /*border-radius: 50%;*/
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px blue;
  text-align: center;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  font-size: 15px;
  color: #AF26FF;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  padding: 25px;
  background:
    linear-gradient(45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      black 7px,
      black 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px),
    linear-gradient(-45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      black 7px,
      black 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px);
      background-size: 10px 10px;
}

.seaview p::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  top: 0;
  margin: auto;
  border-radius: 25%;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
  z-index: -1;
  width: 110px;
  height: 125px;
}

.seaview2 p {
  position: absolute;
  top: -38px;
  left: 50px;
}

.seaview3 p {
  position: absolute;
  top: -20px;
  left: 50px;
  z-index: 4;
}

.seaview4 p {
  position: absolute;
  top: -1px;
  left: 50px;
  z-index: 5;
}

.seaview5 p {
  position: absolute;
  top: 16px;
  left: 50px;
  z-index: 4;
}

.seaview2 p,
.seaview3 p,
.seaview4 p,
.seaview5 p {
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  text-align: center;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  font-size: 15px;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  padding: 25px;
  color: #e88b53;
}

.write {
  position: absolute;
  top: 122px;
  left: 100px;
  color: #F72119;
  z-index: 1;
}

.art {
  position: absolute;
  top: 122px;
  left: 142px;
  color: #FFAD00;
  z-index: 1;
}

.rotatea {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: #1FFF0F;
  font-size: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 77px;
  left: 85px;
  transform: rotate(47deg);
  z-index: 4;
}

.rotateb {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: #FFF01F;
  font-size: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 72px;
  left: 85px;
  transform: rotate(315deg);

}

.sa {
  position: absolute;
  top: 24px;
  left: 95px;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: #00BFFF;
  font-size: 15px;
}

.sb {
  position: absolute;
  top: 68px;
  left: 84px;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: #00BFFF;
  font-size: 15px;
}

.sc {
  position: absolute;
  top: 68px;
  left: 157px;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: #00BFFF;
  font-size: 15px;
  z-index: 0;
}

.sd {
  position: absolute;
  top: 132px;
  left: 86px;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: #00BFFF;
  font-size: 15px;
}

.fs {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: #ee29e7;
  font-size: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 85px;
  left: 43px;
  transform: rotate(270deg);
}

.fs3 {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: #ee29e7;
  font-size: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 43px;
  left: 88px;
  transform: rotate(250deg);
}

.fs2 {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: #ee29e7;
  font-size: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 78px;
  left: 84px;
  transform: rotate(270deg);
}

.fsb {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: pink;
  font-size: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 98px;
  left: 152px;
  transform: rotate(270deg);
}

.fsc {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  color: pink;
  font-size: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 43px;
  left: 151px;
  transform: rotate(270deg);
}

.sp1 {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  background: black;
  position: absolute;
  top: 77px;
  left: 58px;
  width: 12px;
  height: 16px;
  fill: white;
}

.sp2 {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  background: black;
  position: absolute;
  top: 77px;
  left: 184px;
  width: 12px;
  height: 16px;
  fill: white;
}

.green {

  position: absolute;
  top: 118px;
  left: 84px;
  width: 12px;
  height: 16px;

}

.green {
  position: absolute;
  top: 118px;
  left: 84px;
  width: 12px;
  height: 16px;
  background: ;
}

.vegan {
  position: absolute;
  top: 41px;
  left: 76px;
  width: 12px;
  height: 16px;
}
Well for starters…

#3

Fixed that: https://jsfiddle.net/gxj4eun8/2/