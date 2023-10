I found this fun test online, where you’re challenged to come up with as many HTML elements as you can remember:

It’s quite fun. I managed to dredge 73 elements out of my memory — really stretching to the limits of what I would ever consider using — but that left 41 elements still up for grabs.

Afterwards, looking at a full list of HTML elements, I see that most I didn’t get are things I’ve never used before and that (imho) seem a bit obscure.

Anyhow, have a go and see if you can beat my score!