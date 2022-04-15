How in 1 request to get all branch with childs?

Hello,
Having table with fields id, parent_id, title (mysql5) how can I with 1 request to get all branch with childs
of parent N ? I mean grandchilds and deeper too…
Thanks!
Relational databases are not designed for recursive problems but at the end it is of course possible.
Here is a very good explanation of the possibilities and pro and contra of them: