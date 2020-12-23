How I can show the data of groups in text box

Hello

I have 2 tables in the database which is the student has a student registration number, student names and groupId and student_group have groupId and projectName

and in Frontend, I get all groups names from the database as group A, B, C, etc in the dropdown list and if I select Group A I want to show the Registration number in one text box, Also show the Student Names mean that group all student names in second textbox and the project name in third textbox and it should be in PHP.

the coding I write for groups but what should I do for textbox which show the above mentioned data:

<?php $sqlGet="SELECT * FROM `student_group` ORDER BY `student_group`.`Groups` ASC"; $result = $conn->query($sqlGet); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { ?> <option value="<?php echo $row['groupId'];?>"><?php echo $row['Groups']; ?></option> <?php } } ?> </select> </div>** Choose Group