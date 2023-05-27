How I can find a developer job in Europe or America?

I remember now some jobs I got refused because I did not show much “interest” in the company !!
So far you have shown no interest at all in showing what you can do. I already asked you twice for links to see your work.
Thanks but I dont want to post that here
Targeting everybody? Doing everything? What are the benefits for the customers and for the employer?
Target “company name ?” doing frontend or backend. Employer want to hire a developer with specific skills but I dont know what he want to build.