How does this work(URL bar change without page load)?

Hi there everyone!

To explain what I’m asking about, when I go to certain sites(Amazon, for instance), choosing certain elements on the page will alter the URL in the location bar. In this case, it allows you to pick a size and color for a shirt being sold and sharing that url would take a person to that shirt with those options already selected.

How does this happen? I’ve forced a page load with form options but when I see this, it seems that the page isn’t loading, it just immediately changes the URL.

I’ve googled but I don’t even know what to call it so I’m coming up with nil. Any insight would be most appreciated. Thanks for your time!