How does ports in the server on react connect to the ports in front end for database to store values?

JavaScript
, ,
1

Hi Team

I have a server js file that connects to the database and i am using mongodb, the issue is on the ports they dont seem to communicate to the server. Meaning when i click register button from the front end. I get 404 status. Here is an error " “

registration.js:17

POST http://localhost:3000/register 500 (Internal Server Error)

registration.js:24 Registration failed:

AxiosError {message: ‘Request failed with status code 500’, name: ‘AxiosError’, code: ‘ERR_BAD_RESPONSE’, config: {…}, request: XMLHttpRequest, …}

code

:

“ERR_BAD_RESPONSE”

config

:

{transitional: {…}, adapter: Array(2), transformRequest: Array(1), transformResponse: Array(1), timeout: 0, …}

message

:

“Request failed with status code 500”

name

:

“AxiosError”

request

:

XMLHttpRequest {onreadystatechange: null, readyState: 4, timeout: 0, withCredentials: false, upload: XMLHttpRequestUpload, …}

response

:

{data: {…}, status: 500, statusText: ‘Internal Server Error’, headers: AxiosHeaders, config: {…}, …}

stack

:

“AxiosError: Request failed with status code 500\n    at settle (http://localhost:3001/static/js/bundle.js:50189:12)\n    at XMLHttpRequest.onloadend (http://localhost:3001/static/js/bundle.js:48871:66)”

[[Prototype]]

:

Error”


// back end server.js


<pre>const express = require('express');
const cors = require('cors');
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const bcrypt = require('bcrypt');

const app = express();
const PORT = 3000;

// Enable CORS
app.use(cors());



// Connect to MongoDB Atlas
const username = 'ggcobani';
const password = '*****';
const database = 'cluster0';

const uri = `mongodb+srv://${username}:${password}@cluster0.dps9ft3.mongodb.net/${database}`;

mongoose.connect(uri, {
  useNewUrlParser: true,

})
  .then(() => {
    console.log('Connected to MongoDB Atlas');
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    console.error('MongoDB Atlas connection error:', error);
  });

// Middleware to parse JSON in the request body
app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }));

// User model
const User = mongoose.model('User', {
  username: String,
  email: String,
  password: String,
});

app.post('/register', async (req, res) => {
    console.log('Received registration request');
    const { username, email, password } = req.body;

    try {
        // Check if user already exists
        const existingUser = await User.findOne({ email });
        if (existingUser) {
            return res.status(400).json({ message: 'User already exists' });
        }

        if (!password) {
            return res.status(400).json({ message: 'Password is required' });
        }

        // Hash the password
        const hashedPassword = await bcrypt.hash(password, 10);

        // Create a new user
        const newUser = new User({ username, email, password: hashedPassword });

        // Save the new user
        await newUser.save();

        res.status(201).json({ message: 'User registered successfully' });
    } catch (error) {
        console.error('Registration failed:', error.message);
        res.status(500).json({ message: 'Internal Server Error' });
    }
});

// Login endpoint
app.post('/login', async (req, res) => {
  const { email, password } = req.body;

  // Find the user by email
  const user = await User.findOne({ email });

  if (!user) {
    return res.status(404).json({ message: 'User not found' });
  }

  // Compare passwords
  const passwordMatch = await bcrypt.compare(password, user.password);

  if (!passwordMatch) {
    return res.status(401).json({ message: 'Incorrect password' });
  }

  res.json({ message: 'Login successful' });
});


// Start the server
app.listen(PORT, () => {
  console.log(`Server is running on port ${PORT}`);
});


// front end
import React,{useState} from "react";
import axios from "axios";


// registration function
function Registration() {
    const [username, setUsername] = useState('');
    const [email, setEmail] = useState('');
    const [password, setPassword] = useState('');
    
    
    // handling of submit button during registration
    const handleSubmit = async (e) => {
    e.preventDefault();

    try {
        await axios.post('http://localhost:3000/register', { username, email, password }, {
            headers: {
                'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            },
        });
        console.log('User registered successfully');
    } catch (error) {
        console.log('Registration failed:', error);
    }
};


    // return submit from the form.
 return (
    <div className="container mt-4">
      <div className="card mx-auto" style={{ width: '300px', border: '2px solid black' }}>
        <div className="card-body">
          <h5 className="card-title text-center">Registration Form</h5>
          <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
            <div className="form-group">
              <label htmlFor="username">Username:</label>
              <input
                type="text"
                className="form-control"
                id="username"
                placeholder="Enter your username"
                value={username}
                onChange={(e) => setUsername(e.target.value)}
              />
              
            </div>
            <div className="form-group">
              <label htmlFor="email">Email:</label>
              <input
                type="email"
                className="form-control"
                id="email"
                placeholder="Enter your email"
                value={email}
                onChange={(e) => setEmail(e.target.value)}
              />
              
            </div>
            <div className="form-group">
              <label htmlFor="password">Password:</label>
              <input
                type="password"
                className="form-control"
                id="password"
                placeholder="Enter your password"
                value={password}
                onChange={(e) => setPassword(e.target.value)}
              />
             
            </div>
            <button type="submit" className="btn btn-primary btn-block">Register</button>
          </form>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}
export default Registration;