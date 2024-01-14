How does ports in the server on react connect to the ports in front end for database to store values?

Hi Team
I have a server js file that connects to the database and i am using mongodb, the issue is on the ports they dont seem to communicate to the server. Meaning when i click register button from the front end. I get 404 status. Here is an error " “
registration.js:17
POST http://localhost:3000/register 500 (Internal Server Error)
registration.js:24 Registration failed:
AxiosError {message: ‘Request failed with status code 500’, name: ‘AxiosError’, code: ‘ERR_BAD_RESPONSE’, config: {…}, request: XMLHttpRequest, …}
code
:
“ERR_BAD_RESPONSE”
config
:
{transitional: {…}, adapter: Array(2), transformRequest: Array(1), transformResponse: Array(1), timeout: 0, …}
message
:
“Request failed with status code 500”
name
:
“AxiosError”
request
:
XMLHttpRequest {onreadystatechange: null, readyState: 4, timeout: 0, withCredentials: false, upload: XMLHttpRequestUpload, …}
response
:
{data: {…}, status: 500, statusText: ‘Internal Server Error’, headers: AxiosHeaders, config: {…}, …}
stack
:
“AxiosError: Request failed with status code 500\n at settle (http://localhost:3001/static/js/bundle.js:50189:12)\n at XMLHttpRequest.onloadend (http://localhost:3001/static/js/bundle.js:48871:66)”
[[Prototype]]
:
Error”
// back end server.js
<pre>const express = require('express'); const cors = require('cors'); const mongoose = require('mongoose'); const bcrypt = require('bcrypt'); const app = express(); const PORT = 3000; // Enable CORS app.use(cors()); // Connect to MongoDB Atlas const username = 'ggcobani'; const password = '*****'; const database = 'cluster0'; const uri = `mongodb+srv://${username}:${password}@cluster0.dps9ft3.mongodb.net/${database}`; mongoose.connect(uri, { useNewUrlParser: true, }) .then(() => { console.log('Connected to MongoDB Atlas'); }) .catch((error) => { console.error('MongoDB Atlas connection error:', error); }); // Middleware to parse JSON in the request body app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true })); // User model const User = mongoose.model('User', { username: String, email: String, password: String, }); app.post('/register', async (req, res) => { console.log('Received registration request'); const { username, email, password } = req.body; try { // Check if user already exists const existingUser = await User.findOne({ email }); if (existingUser) { return res.status(400).json({ message: 'User already exists' }); } if (!password) { return res.status(400).json({ message: 'Password is required' }); } // Hash the password const hashedPassword = await bcrypt.hash(password, 10); // Create a new user const newUser = new User({ username, email, password: hashedPassword }); // Save the new user await newUser.save(); res.status(201).json({ message: 'User registered successfully' }); } catch (error) { console.error('Registration failed:', error.message); res.status(500).json({ message: 'Internal Server Error' }); } }); // Login endpoint app.post('/login', async (req, res) => { const { email, password } = req.body; // Find the user by email const user = await User.findOne({ email }); if (!user) { return res.status(404).json({ message: 'User not found' }); } // Compare passwords const passwordMatch = await bcrypt.compare(password, user.password); if (!passwordMatch) { return res.status(401).json({ message: 'Incorrect password' }); } res.json({ message: 'Login successful' }); }); // Start the server app.listen(PORT, () => { console.log(`Server is running on port ${PORT}`); }); // front end import React,{useState} from "react"; import axios from "axios"; // registration function function Registration() { const [username, setUsername] = useState(''); const [email, setEmail] = useState(''); const [password, setPassword] = useState(''); // handling of submit button during registration const handleSubmit = async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); try { await axios.post('http://localhost:3000/register', { username, email, password }, { headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, }); console.log('User registered successfully'); } catch (error) { console.log('Registration failed:', error); } }; // return submit from the form. return ( <div className="container mt-4"> <div className="card mx-auto" style={{ width: '300px', border: '2px solid black' }}> <div className="card-body"> <h5 className="card-title text-center">Registration Form</h5> <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}> <div className="form-group"> <label htmlFor="username">Username:</label> <input type="text" className="form-control" id="username" placeholder="Enter your username" value={username} onChange={(e) => setUsername(e.target.value)} /> </div> <div className="form-group"> <label htmlFor="email">Email:</label> <input type="email" className="form-control" id="email" placeholder="Enter your email" value={email} onChange={(e) => setEmail(e.target.value)} /> </div> <div className="form-group"> <label htmlFor="password">Password:</label> <input type="password" className="form-control" id="password" placeholder="Enter your password" value={password} onChange={(e) => setPassword(e.target.value)} /> </div> <button type="submit" className="btn btn-primary btn-block">Register</button> </form> </div> </div> </div> ); } export default Registration;