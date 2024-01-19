How do you integrate comments read write in your static blogging website?

Summary:

I am new to web dev.

Trying to make a website.

I have decided to serve it static.

But I want to implement comment functionality.

Read is easy(they can be SSRerd).

What about write functionality?

I really want to serve everyone(even low bandwidth peop)

It’s making me think about taking extreme measures(not including comments at all) and /or hyper optimization of content

Please help me with this if you have experience.

I cant find the sweet spot b/w optimization and functionality.What philosophy do you use to decide the boundary?