How do you integrate comments read write in your static blogging website?

Summary:
I am new to web dev.
Trying to make a website.
I have decided to serve it static.
But I want to implement comment functionality.
Read is easy(they can be SSRerd).
What about write functionality?
I really want to serve everyone(even low bandwidth peop)
It’s making me think about taking extreme measures(not including comments at all) and /or hyper optimization of content
Please help me with this if you have experience.
I cant find the sweet spot b/w optimization and functionality.What philosophy do you use to decide the boundary?