How Do You Balance Learning New Tech Skills While Managing Client Projects?

As developers, designers and digital marketers, we are constantly trying to stay updated with new tools, frameworks & best practices. But juggling that with client deadlines, meetings & project work feels overwhelming sometimes.
How do you personally balance learning new tech skills (like a new JS framework, SEO strategy or design trend) while still delivering quality work on time for clients?
Do you schedule learning time weekly?
Do you only learn “on demand” when a project needs it?
Or do you dedicate certain seasons to pure learning?
Totally hear you, client work always takes priority & sometimes it feels like there is just no gas left in the tank for learning new stuff.
I wonder if there is value in even tiny wins? like sneaking in 10 minutes a day or learning on the go when a project needs it. has anyone here found a small way to keep growing without it feeling overwhelming?