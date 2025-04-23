How Do You Balance Learning New Tech Skills While Managing Client Projects?

1

As developers, designers and digital marketers, we are constantly trying to stay updated with new tools, frameworks & best practices. But juggling that with client deadlines, meetings & project work feels overwhelming sometimes.

How do you personally balance learning new tech skills (like a new JS framework, SEO strategy or design trend) while still delivering quality work on time for clients?

  • Do you schedule learning time weekly?
  • Do you only learn “on demand” when a project needs it?
  • Or do you dedicate certain seasons to pure learning?
2

Who’s ‘we’?

I dont have those.

I wish i could do 3, but 2.

3

Totally hear you, client work always takes priority & sometimes it feels like there is just no gas left in the tank for learning new stuff.

I wonder if there is value in even tiny wins? like sneaking in 10 minutes a day or learning on the go when a project needs it. has anyone here found a small way to keep growing without it feeling overwhelming?

4

First client, then new stuff. Set a goal and learn-on-demand for reaching that goal…