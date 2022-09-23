How do I sort pictures alphabetically in gallery?

Hi there, I have this php gallery and I need to sort pictures alphabetically. How can I do that? Thank you.

<?php $dir = htmlspecialchars($_GET["dir"]); $className = htmlspecialchars($_GET["className"]); if ($handle = opendir($dir)) { echo "<div class='photogallery $className'><ul>"; while (false !== ($entry = readdir($handle))) { if ($entry != "." && $entry != ".." && preg_match('/(jpg)|(JPG)$/', $entry) == 1) { $path = $dir."/".$entry; $pathThumb = $dir."/thumbs/".$entry; echo " <li> <a href='/$path' data-lightbox='gallery1' data-title=''><img src='/$pathThumb' alt=''></a> </li>"; } } closedir($handle); echo "</ul><div class='both'></div></div>"; } ?>