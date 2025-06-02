How do I set permissions for a web server directory?

Hello,

I have three websites that exist in the following directory:

$ ls /var/www/html/ branch-view portal portal-view

The portal directory is the Laravel project and the other two are React . In Laravel project, the user has to upload the file and its directory is /var/www/html/portal/storage .

I did:

# /sbin/usermod -aG www-data devops # chmod -R g+w /var/www/html # chmod g+w /var/www/html/* # chmod -R 777 /var/www/html/portal/storage # newgrp www-data

On the internet I found the following advice:

Assign the Nginx user as the owner of your website files: # chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html Directories: 755 (read/execute for others): # find /var/www/html -type d -exec chmod 755 {} \; Files: 644 (read-only for others) # find /var/www/html -type f -exec chmod 644 {} \;

How do I apply the correct permission?

Thank you.