How do I set permissions for a web server directory?

Server Config
1

Hello,
I have three websites that exist in the following directory:

$ ls /var/www/html/
branch-view  portal  portal-view

The portal directory is the Laravel project and the other two are React. In Laravel project, the user has to upload the file and its directory is /var/www/html/portal/storage.

I did:

# /sbin/usermod -aG www-data devops
# chmod -R g+w /var/www/html
# chmod g+w /var/www/html/*
# chmod -R 777 /var/www/html/portal/storage
# newgrp www-data

On the internet I found the following advice:

Assign the Nginx user as the owner of your website files:

# chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html

Directories: 755 (read/execute for others):

# find /var/www/html -type d -exec chmod 755 {} \;

Files: 644 (read-only for others)

# find /var/www/html -type f -exec chmod 644 {} \;

How do I apply the correct permission?

Thank you.

2

That’s giving full permissions to that folder to all users.

  • The actual number is a throwback to unix and represents a calculated value which tells the machine what permissions to grant
    • 4 for read
    • 2 for write
    • 1 for execute
  • there are three numbers because it can be divided into multiple categories
    • The first number is for the user who creates it
    • The second number is for the group the user belongs to
    • The third number is for others

This means that:

  • a 777 means all groups can read/write/execute anything in that folder
  • a 755 means the user can read/write/execute in the folder, the group and others can read/execute (a typical permissions set for a folder which executes server side.

If the script needs to be able to read/write, you can use sixes (766 or 666) which allows just read and writing to the folder but no execution of any code within the folder.

3

Also, by giving the directory to the web server user, that “should” be enough. You don’t need to set it to full permissions.