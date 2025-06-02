How do I set permissions for a web server directory?

Hello,
I have three websites that exist in the following directory:
$ ls /var/www/html/
branch-view portal portal-view
The portal directory is the
Laravel project and the other two are
React. In Laravel project, the user has to upload the file and its directory is
/var/www/html/portal/storage.
I did:
# /sbin/usermod -aG www-data devops
# chmod -R g+w /var/www/html
# chmod g+w /var/www/html/*
# chmod -R 777 /var/www/html/portal/storage
# newgrp www-data
On the internet I found the following advice:
Assign the Nginx user as the owner of your website files:
# chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html
Directories: 755 (read/execute for others):
# find /var/www/html -type d -exec chmod 755 {} \;
Files: 644 (read-only for others)
# find /var/www/html -type f -exec chmod 644 {} \;
How do I apply the correct permission?
Thank you.
That’s giving full permissions to that folder to all users.
- The actual number is a throwback to unix and represents a calculated value which tells the machine what permissions to grant
- 4 for read
- 2 for write
- 1 for execute
- there are three numbers because it can be divided into multiple categories
- The first number is for the user who creates it
- The second number is for the group the user belongs to
- The third number is for others
This means that:
- a 777 means all groups can read/write/execute anything in that folder
- a 755 means the user can read/write/execute in the folder, the group and others can read/execute (a typical permissions set for a folder which executes server side.
If the script needs to be able to read/write, you can use sixes (766 or 666) which allows just read and writing to the folder but no execution of any code within the folder.
Also, by giving the directory to the web server user, that “should” be enough. You don’t need to set it to full permissions.