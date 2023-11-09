How do i save my clicker game Variables with local storage

I have a clicker game in HTML, CSS, and JS. Im wondering how do I save a variable that has a number value, at the end of a session, (or to keep overwriting the variable as soon as the value changes), so that if you close the clicker game tab, I can open it and my progress will still be there. I would like the code to be a small as possible and easy to understand, so cookies or localStorage would be a good start(I think?).

Much Aprreciated, Antoni