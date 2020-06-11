How do I modify an icons used as links back to text in @media query

There are a few ways to post code and have it formatted as code.

Format a code block:

1 - Prepare the code and copy it to the clipboard.

2 - Put the mouse/marker on an empty line and press the code button </> .

3 - A text “type or paste code here” appears after the empty line.

4 - Paste the clipboard to replace the pre-selected text with the code block.

5 - (Check that the “type or paste code here” is gone or delete it if it is not.)

1 - Paste or type the code block starting at an empty line.

2 - Select the pasted code block.

3 - Press the code button </> to format the selected code block.

Format inline code typed/inserted in a text line:

1 - Type the code part in a regular line of text.

2 - Select the code part.

3 - Press the code button </> to format that part.