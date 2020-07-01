How do I make the navigation menu on my hero image be responsive

Good day y’all, one thing I learned from this forum is that for you to be a good web designer you must practice, practice and practice in front of computer.

So I have this portfolio web page I’m building for myself that has an hero image with some text on it. The hero image and everything on it is pretty responsive except the navigation… The navigation menu pushes the hero content downward when resizing down to mobile…

I threw in @media query to change the flex-direction to column at breakpoint but it still pushes the hero content downward… I tried resizing the fonts too, but it will be too small for mobile view… The link to the problem is below

https://codepen.io/Que0/pen/yLePKvx