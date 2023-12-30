How do I make dofollow my site?

Currently in my wordpress blog when I am inserting a link in a post it shows nofollow. I want these links on all my posts to dofollow. I even want dofollow my comment section. What better way to do this using plugins. And if I don’t want to use plugins how can I do it by editing the code?
To check it out live visit this post: iteachhealth.com/achalasia-cardia-causes-types-symptoms-treatment/
**Visiting this page of the website, you can see every link inserted into the post is showing nofollow! Usually wordpress blogs are dofollow by default as far as I know. But in my question, why are all the links showing no follow? Please let me know the solution.
Thanks and regards.
There are several links on the page, but only two of them are marked as nofollow one of these is for commenting, so should be nofollow, the other is a Wikipedia link to “Esophageal Achalasia Cardia”. So unless yuo really need to follow that particular link, you don’t have a problem. Otherwise editing the nofollow value from the rel attribute on the single link will do it.
There will probably be a setting somewhere in Wordpres to toggle this if you want coment links to be followed.
I presume the theme is set up deliberately to make the links in comments nofollow by default to discourage link spamming, since the links will have no SEO value, much as links here in the forums are nofollow and won’t help anyone’s SEO.