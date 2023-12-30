How do I make dofollow my site?

Currently in my wordpress blog when I am inserting a link in a post it shows nofollow. I want these links on all my posts to dofollow. I even want dofollow my comment section. What better way to do this using plugins. And if I don’t want to use plugins how can I do it by editing the code?

To check it out live visit this post: iteachhealth.com/achalasia-cardia-causes-types-symptoms-treatment/

**Visiting this page of the website, you can see every link inserted into the post is showing nofollow! Usually wordpress blogs are dofollow by default as far as I know. But in my question, why are all the links showing no follow? Please let me know the solution.

Thanks and regards.