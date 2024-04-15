How do I handle the new line resulting from pasting from spreadsheet

I have the following JSFiddle code , where user can paste some things from an excel spreadsheet on the textarea. I’ve noticed whenever I’m copying and pasting stuff from an excel spreadsheet on the text area, the cursor is on the next line where I’be highlighted yellow below:



Because of that, the split counts it as an additional empty value. How can I validate or make sure that the cursor stops after HIJ123 and not on the new line so that I have to deal with 3 arrays only?

There may be a scenario where user would like to add an empty line after HIJ123 or before ABC123 or somewhere between ABC123 and DEF123 etc and at that point I’m okay having an empty character value in the array but not when user has just pasted 3 values.

To test from the JSFiddle shared above, you can paste the commented part from the JS code on the text area. However, after pasting in JSFiddle, cursor is not showing on the new line but with a copy paste from spreadsheet there is a possibility that, it happens frequently.