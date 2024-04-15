How do I handle the new line resulting from pasting from spreadsheet

I have the following JSFiddle code , where user can paste some things from an excel spreadsheet on the textarea. I’ve noticed whenever I’m copying and pasting stuff from an excel spreadsheet on the text area, the cursor is on the next line where I’be highlighted yellow below:
Because of that, the
split counts it as an additional empty value. How can I validate or make sure that the cursor stops after
HIJ123 and not on the new line so that I have to deal with 3 arrays only?
There may be a scenario where user would like to add an empty line after
HIJ123 or before
ABC123 or somewhere between
ABC123 and
DEF123 etc and at that point I’m okay having an empty character value in the array but not when user has just pasted 3 values.
To test from the JSFiddle shared above, you can paste the commented part from the JS code on the text area. However, after pasting in JSFiddle, cursor is not showing on the new line but with a copy paste from spreadsheet there is a possibility that, it happens frequently.
How do you know the difference between
and
?
What’s in the user’s clipboard apparently contains a trailing \r\n. Was it intentional or not?
So when I’m selecting those three values from the spreadsheet and pasting it , it is aways coming out to be be like this:
ABC123
DEF123
HIJ123
|
Consider
| as the blinking cursor for discussion purposes. So this is not intentional and I would like the cursor to be like this when it’s pasted:
ABC123
DEF123
HIJ123|
However, if user tries to press enter button to add new line after
HIJ123 (once everything is pasted from the spreadsheet), then that’s intentional. Similarly, if user tries to add a new line after
ABC123, that will be considered instentional as well.
So if the user selects 4 rows in the spreadsheet, and the last row is blank, that’s not intentional and you should get rid of it.
Okay.
element.addEventListener('paste',(e) => {
e.preventDefault();
element.value += (event.clipboardData || window.clipboardData).getData("text").trimEnd()
}
Yes, so if user selects three rows a shown in this online excel work book using shift and enter like this:
https://products.aspose.app/cells/editor/edit?FolderName=73d75500-dc6c-4a0a-a6a2-5b562058c89e&FileName=book1.xlsx&Uid=e7f54e3d-cd96-4c5f-8454-fdc712a07815.xlsx
And then Ctrl + C to copy and then paste it to text area, it’s going to behave as I explained in my earlier post.
Could you help me understand, how would your code :
element.addEventListener('paste',(e) => {
e.preventDefault();
element.value += (event.clipboardData || window.clipboardData).getData("text").trimEnd()
} );
look like inside mine?
document.getElementById('post-button').addEventListener('click', function () {
var lines = $('#post-text').val().split('\n');//gives all lines
//To paste
/*
ABC123
DEF123
HIJ123
*/
console.log(lines);
console.log(lines.length);
var firstLine=lines[0];
console.log(firstLine);
var secondLine=lines[1];
console.log(secondLine);
for(i=0 ; i < lines.length; i++){
$("#phrase").append("<div>"+lines[i]+"</div>")
}
});
Thanks!
Well it wouldnt go inside that, it would go outside it, along with:
let element = document.getElementById("post-text")