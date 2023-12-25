How do I ensure I properly get text alerts on my Android phone?

I had given up on Facebook. Someone managed to use its system against me be making multiple request to reset my password. So I eventually decided to live without it.

But I begrudgingly found that Facebook can be a useful tool to make contact with people to discuss a variety of technologies. So I decided to give it another try and I was able to give Facebook authentication in the form of a camera shot of my ID. They sent me a link to reset my password.

Now, here is the issue I am having. I am able to use my email to authenticate but I have a problem with Facebook when it comes to receiving text messages. For some reason, I am completely unable to receive text messages from Facebook on my Android phone.

I am not sure if this is a Facebook issue or an Android phone issue. I am able to get text phone notification from other platforms. The only one I have a problem with is Facebook.

For some reason, I have three apps on my Android device.

I have this one:

https://likablelogic.org/images/Android/01.png

which leads to this screen

https://likablelogic.org/images/Android/02.png

and it does not go anywhere when I click the button.

I have this one:

https://likablelogic.org/images/Android/03.png

which leads to this screen

https://likablelogic.org/images/Android/04.png

and it does not go anywhere when I click the button.

But then there is this one:

https://likablelogic.org/images/Android/05.png

which leads to this screen:

https://likablelogic.org/images/Android/06.png

and then I am able to view my text messages. I am thinking that I should remove the other two apps. What do you think? What are some steps I can take to fix my issue?