How do I build a CoinMarketCap clone?

Hi, how would I go ahead and build a coinmarketcap/coingecko clone in a simple matter? Step by step would be appreciated, thank you.
spend a few million, get a legitimate source of data feed, hold a few dozen million for legal fees, pay a team of web developers to do the work.
(were you really expecting a step by step guide on how to do this in your spare time for free?)
Yes I was and if you dont have a good reply then dont waste your time here
Welcome to the forums, @jakejakeson.
If you are a beginner looking for complete instructions for a project, I think you will be disappointed. The forums are here for discussion and to answer specific questions, but it’s outwith the scope of the forums to teach a complete subject from start to finish.
If you’re just looking for some general guidance on what would be involved in building such an app, you may have better luck.
I mean, I feel i’ve already done that… CoinMarketCap is a site that has had millions upon millions invested in its full-time development over 10 years that interfaces with crypto exchanges around the world at near-real-time speeds, while being owned by a REGULATED (yes i put that word in big, because here comes your legal fees) crypto-exchange Binance. It’s not a site you will be able to mock up in XAMPP in a few lines of explanation.
It’s not a “bad” reply, just not the one the OP wants to hear.