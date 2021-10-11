How do I add download count to my file manager?

Hello everyone!

May I ask how to add download count to my site?

Here are my 2 PHP and CSS files, and the image displayed on my page.

I want it to show up next to the size.

Thanks very much!

PHP FILE:

<table class="file-list"> <?php $i = 1;?> <tbody> <?php if(!empty($params['dirs'])) foreach ($params['dirs'] as $file):?> <tr class="directory <?php if ($file['type'] == "back") echo 'back-button';?>"> <?php if (gator::checkPermissions('rw')):?> <?php if ($file['type'] != 'back'):?> <td class="chkboxes"><input type="checkbox" name="<?php echo $i++;?>" value="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" /></td> <?php else:?> <td class="chkboxes"><a class="back" href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"></a></td> <?php endif;?> <?php else:?> <?php if ($file['type'] != 'back'):?> <td class="chkboxes"></td> <?php else:?> <td class="chkboxes"><a class="back" href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"></a></td> <?php endif;?> <?php endif;?> <td class="filename" colspan=3> <?php if ($file['name'] == ".."):?> <a href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"><?php echo lang::get("Go Back")?></a> <?php else:?> <a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?> href="?cd=<?php echo gator::encodeurl(($file['link']))?>"><?php echo $file['name']?></a> <?php endif;?> </td> <td class="actions"> <?php if (gator::checkPermissions('w') && $file['type'] != 'back'):?> <button type="button" class="action-info" data-type="<?php echo $file['type']?>" data-name="<?php echo $file['name']?>" data-crypt="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" data-time="<?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?>"></button> <?php endif;?> </td> </tr> <?php endforeach;?> <?php if(!empty($params['files'])) foreach ($params['files'] as $file):?> <tr class="file"> <?php if (gator::checkPermissions('rw')):?> <td class="chkboxes"><input type="checkbox" name="<?php echo $i++;?>" value="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" /></td> <?php else:?> <td class="chkboxes"></td> <?php endif;?> <?php if (gatorconf::get('allow_file_links')):?> <td class="filename"> <a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?> <?php if(gatorconf::get('use_lightbox_gallery') && $file['type'] == 'image') echo 'rel="lightbox[images]"';?> href="<?php echo gator::encodeurl($file['link'])?>" target="_blank"><?php echo $file['name']?></a> </td> <?php else:?> <td class="filename"> <a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?>><?php echo $file['name']?></a> </td> <?php endif;?> <td class="filesize"><?php echo $file['size']?></td> <td class="filetime"><?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?></td> <?php if (gatorconf::get('allow_file_links') || gator::checkPermissions('w')):?> <td class="actions"> <button type="button" class="action-info" data-type="<?php echo $file['type']?>" data-link="<?php echo gator::encodeurl($file['link'])?>" data-name="<?php echo $file['name']?>" data-crypt="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" data-size="<?php echo $file['size']?>" data-time="<?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?>"></button> </td> <?php endif;?> </tr> <?php endforeach;?> <?php if (empty($params['files']) && empty($params['dirs'])):?> <tr class="file"> <td class="actions"> </td> <td class="filename" colspan=2> <?php echo lang::get("This folder is empty")?> </td> </tr> <?php endif;?> </tbody> </table>

CSS FILE