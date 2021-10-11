How do I add download count to my file manager?

Hello everyone!
May I ask how to add download count to my site?
Here are my 2 PHP and CSS files, and the image displayed on my page.
I want it to show up next to the size.
Thanks very much!

PHP FILE:

<table class="file-list">
<?php $i = 1;?>

	<tbody>
	
	<?php if(!empty($params['dirs'])) foreach ($params['dirs'] as $file):?>
		<tr class="directory <?php if ($file['type'] == "back") echo 'back-button';?>">
		
		  <?php if (gator::checkPermissions('rw')):?>
			<?php if ($file['type'] != 'back'):?>
			<td class="chkboxes"><input type="checkbox" name="<?php echo $i++;?>" value="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" /></td>
			<?php else:?>
			<td class="chkboxes"><a class="back" href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"></a></td>
			<?php endif;?>
		  <?php else:?>
		  	<?php if ($file['type'] != 'back'):?>
			<td class="chkboxes"></td>
			<?php else:?>
			<td class="chkboxes"><a class="back" href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"></a></td>
			<?php endif;?>
		  <?php endif;?>
		 
			<td class="filename" colspan=3>
			 <?php if ($file['name'] == ".."):?>
				<a href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"><?php echo lang::get("Go Back")?></a>
		     <?php else:?>
			 	<a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?> href="?cd=<?php echo gator::encodeurl(($file['link']))?>"><?php echo $file['name']?></a>
			 <?php endif;?>
			</td>
			
			<td class="actions">
			 <?php if (gator::checkPermissions('w') && $file['type'] != 'back'):?>
			 <button type="button" class="action-info" data-type="<?php echo $file['type']?>" data-name="<?php echo $file['name']?>" data-crypt="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" data-time="<?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?>"></button>
			 <?php endif;?>
			 
			</td>

	
		</tr>
	<?php endforeach;?>
	
	<?php if(!empty($params['files'])) foreach ($params['files'] as $file):?>
	
		<tr class="file">
	
		  	<?php if (gator::checkPermissions('rw')):?>
			<td class="chkboxes"><input type="checkbox" name="<?php echo $i++;?>" value="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" /></td>
			<?php else:?>
			<td class="chkboxes"></td>
		  	<?php endif;?>
			
			<?php if (gatorconf::get('allow_file_links')):?>
			 <td class="filename">
			  <a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?> <?php if(gatorconf::get('use_lightbox_gallery') && $file['type'] == 'image') echo 'rel="lightbox[images]"';?> href="<?php echo gator::encodeurl($file['link'])?>" target="_blank"><?php echo $file['name']?></a>
			 </td>
			<?php else:?>
			 <td class="filename">
			  <a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?>><?php echo $file['name']?></a>
			 </td>
			<?php endif;?>
			
			<td class="filesize"><?php echo $file['size']?></td>
			<td class="filetime"><?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?></td>

			<?php if (gatorconf::get('allow_file_links') || gator::checkPermissions('w')):?>
			<td class="actions">
			 <button type="button" class="action-info" data-type="<?php echo $file['type']?>" data-link="<?php echo gator::encodeurl($file['link'])?>" data-name="<?php echo $file['name']?>" data-crypt="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" data-size="<?php echo $file['size']?>" data-time="<?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?>"></button>
			</td>
			<?php endif;?>
			
						
		</tr>
	<?php endforeach;?>
	
	<?php if (empty($params['files']) && empty($params['dirs'])):?>
		<tr class="file">
			<td class="actions"> </td>
			
			<td class="filename" colspan=2>
			 <?php echo lang::get("This folder is empty")?>
			</td>
	
		</tr>
	<?php endif;?>


	</tbody>
</table>

CSS FILE

body {
	margin: 30px 0 0 0;
	background-color: #e2e2cd;
	color: #515348;
}

.right{
	float: right;
}

.clear {
	clear: both;
}

.button,
.button *,
button,
button *{
	white-space: nowrap;
}

#logo {
	margin: 0 0 30px 0;
	background-color: #fff;
}

#logo img{
	border: 0;
}

.login #logo img {
	display: block;
	margin: 0 auto;
}

.login input[type="Submit"]{
	width: 120px;
	margin: 20px 0 20px 0;
}

a:hover.button,
table a:hover{
	text-decoration: none;
}


.top-menu {
	position: fixed;
	top: 0px;
	left: 0px;
	z-index: 1000;
	width: 100%;
	height: 30px;
	line-height: 26px;
	background-color: #383838;
	padding: 2px 0 2px 0;
	text-align: right;
	color: #E0FFFA;
	font-size: 12px;
	overflow: hidden;
}

.top-menu a{
	color: #E0FFFA;
	cursor: pointer;
}

.top-menu a:hover{
	text-decoration: underline;
}

.top-menu .row{
	padding: 0 15px 0 15px;
	min-width: 800px;
}

.top-menu-spacer{
	height: 30px;
}

.nav{
    overflow: hidden;
    margin: 0 0 20px 0;
}

.navigation-button-right {
	float: right;
}

.navigation-button-right a,
.navigation-button-right input{
	float: left;
}

#newfolder_button{
	width: 350px;
	margin: -56px 0 0 0;
}

#newfolder_button ul li{
	min-height: 30px;
}


button.upload-done{
	width: 120px;
}


.navigation-button-right input{
	width: 56%;
	height: 37px;
	margin: 0;
	border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px;
}

.navigation-button-right div.radius{
	border-radius: 0 3px 3px 0;
	width: 44%;
}

form#fileset {
	margin: 12px 0 0 0;	
}

#fileset td{
	white-space:nowrap;	
}

table {
    width: 100%;
	white-space: nowrap;
}

table tbody {
    min-height: 50px;
    overflow: hidden;
}

table tbody tr td {
    border: medium none;
    color: #373737;
    padding: 4px 5px;
    line-height: 40px;
    vertical-align: middle;
}

table .chkboxes {
	min-width: 40px;
	width: 40px;
	text-align: center;
}

a.back{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -30px -360px transparent;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
}

table .actions{
		width: 10%;
}
table .actions button {
	cursor: pointer;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	border: 0;
	padding: 0;
	margin: 0;
	vertical-align:middle;
}

table .actions button:hover {
	opacity:0.4;
}

table .actions button.action-info
{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px -150px transparent;
	display: block;
}

table .actions button.action-delete-account,
table .actions button.action-account{
	float: right;
}

table .actions button.action-account
{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px -150px transparent;
	display: block;
}

table .actions button.action-delete-account
{
    background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -150px -240px transparent;
	display: block;
}

table tr.directory a{
	color: #373737;
	font-weight: bold;
}

table td.filename a{
	color: #373737;
}

tr.file td.filename a{
	max-width: 560px;
}

table td.filename a.buffer-cut {
	color: #999999;
}

table td.filename a.buffer-copy {
	color: #000080;
}

.file-list a{
	display: block;
	color: #373737;
}

table .filename{
	text-align: left;
	width: 100%;
	overflow: hidden;
}

table .filesize{
	text-align: right;
	min-width: 70px;
}

table .username{
	width: 150px;
	max-width: 150px;
	min-width: 150px;
	overflow: hidden;
}

table .homedir{
	max-width: 230px;
	overflow: hidden;
}

table .permissions{
	width: 50px;
	min-width: 50px;
	text-align: center;
	font-weight: bold;
}

table .accounts{
	width: 70px;
}

.bottom-actions{
	margin: 0 0 10px 0;
	height: 37px;
}

.bottom-actions button{
	width: auto;
	display: inline;
	padding: 10px 20px 10px 20px;
}

button.select-button{
	width: 130px;
	margin: 0 10px 0 0;
}
div#content {
	padding: 20px 30px 20px 30px;
	color: #515348;
	font-size: 76%;
	line-height: 1.6em;
	height: 1%;
	background: #FFF;
	width: 100%;
}

.reveal-modal{
	padding-top: 40px;	
}

textarea#file-content{
	max-height: 400px;
	resize: none;
}

#big_modal{
	top: 40px;
}

.modal-descr{
	margin: 0 0 20px 0;
}

.modal-content{
	margin: 20px 0 30px 0;	
}

.modal-buttons button{
	margin: 0 0 0 5px;
}

table[role="presentation"] {
	width: 100%;
	display: block;
	min-height: 40px;
}

.rename_content{
	margin: 0 0 20px 0;	
}

.close-reveal-modal{
   background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -150px -240px transparent;
   width: 30px;
   height: 30px;
}

.close-reveal-modal:hover{
   opacity:0.4;
}


div#top-panel {
	height: 0px;
	margin: 20px 0 0 0;
	overflow: hidden;
}

.small-auth-menu{
	float: right;
	font-weight: bold;
}

#close-top-panel{
	display: none;
	overflow: hidden;
	margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}

tbody.files .name {
	width: 40%;
	max-width: 200px;
	overflow: hidden;
	padding: 0 0 0 10px;
}

tbody.files .progress-col,
tbody.files .error {
	width: 100%;
}

div.progress {
	width: 100%;
}

.tbody.files {
    width: 100%;
}

.template-upload span.ok {
    background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -180px -240px transparent;
    border: 0 none;
    float: right;
    height: 30px;
    overflow: visible;
    width: 30px;
}

.template-upload button {
    background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -150px -240px transparent;
    border: 0 none;
    cursor: pointer;
    float: right;
    height: 30px;
    width: 30px;
    margin: 2px 0 0 0;
}

.template-upload button:hover {
	opacity:0.4;
}

div.error {
	margin: 1em 0;
	background: #a62b25;
	border-top: 2px solid #db6e3c;
	border-bottom: 2px solid #db6e3c;
	padding: 5px 10px;
	color: #f2dec4;
	color: #fff;
	font-weight: bold;
}

.login div#wrapper {
	width: 420px;
}

.login div#content{
	overflow: hidden;
}

.main div#wrapper {
	min-width: 800px; 
}

.login div#topcorners {
	width: 420px;
}

.login div#bottomcorners {
	width: 420px;
}

.login div#header h1 a {
	width: 360px; /* 420 - 30 - 30 */
}

div#wrapper {
	text-align: left;
	margin: 0 auto;
}

div#header {
	margin-bottom: 20px;
	padding: 30px 0 0 0;
	color: #515348;
}

div#header h1 {
	margin: 0 30px;
}

div#content {
	padding: 15px 30px 10px 30px;
}

.login div#content input.inputtext {
	color: #515348;
	height: 50px;
	padding: 10px;
	font-size: 130%;
}

.login input[type="Submit"] {
	float: right;
}

#topcorners {
	background: #FFF;
	height: 10px;
	margin: 0 auto;
	position: relative;
	-webkit-border-radius: 8px 8px 0px 0px;
	-moz-border-radius: 8px 8px 0px 0px;
	border-radius: 8px 8px 0px 0px;
	behavior: url(/PIE.htc);
}

#bottomcorners {
	background: #FFF;
	height: 10px;
	margin: 0 auto;
	position: relative;
	-webkit-border-radius: 0px 0px 8px 8px;
	-moz-border-radius: 0px 0px 8px 8px;
	border-radius: 0px 0px 8px 8px;
	behavior: url(/PIE.htc);
}

.directory-tree{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -90px -120px transparent;
	cursor: pointer;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	display: block;
	float: right;
	margin: 0 8px 0 6px;
}

.directory-tree:hover{
	opacity:0.4;
}

.view-style{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px -300px transparent;
	cursor: pointer;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	display: block;
	float: right;
	margin: 0 0px 0 6px;
}

.view-style:hover{
	opacity:0.4;
}

.filter-field {
	float: right; 
	width: 140px; 
	height: 30px
}

.odd {
	background: none repeat scroll 0 0 #FFFFFF !important;
}

.even {
	background: none repeat scroll 0 0 #F9F9F9 !important;
}

.image-preview {
	width: 80px;
	/*height: 50px;*/	
	margin-right: 20px;
	border: 0;
	position: relative;
	bottom: -8px;
}

.image-size {
	cursor: pointer;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	display: block;
	float: right;
	margin: 0 0px 0 6px;
	-webkit-touch-callout: none;
	-webkit-user-select: none;
	-khtml-user-select: none;
	-moz-user-select: none;
	-ms-user-select: none;
	user-select: none;
}

.image-size.increase{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px 0px transparent;
}

.image-size.decrease{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -90px 0px transparent;
}

.image-size:hover{
	opacity:0.4;
}


.filter-field .postfix {
	font-size: 85%;
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -60px -240px transparent;
}


#dir-links{
	height: 300px;
	overflow: scroll;
}

#text-search{
	width: 200px;
	float: left;
	height: 37px;
}

.text-search-box{
	float: right;
}

.text-search-box .search-img{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -60px -240px transparent;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	margin: 3px 10px 0 0;
	display: block;
	float: left;
}

#dir-links li[clink]{
	cursor: pointer;
	font-weight: bold;
}

#dir-links li[isfile]{
	cursor: default;
	font-weight: normal;
}

#dir-links li{	
	list-style-type: disc;
}

#dir-links{ padding: 5px; background-color: White; margin: 0; } 
#dir-links ul{ padding: 0; margin: 0 0 0 10px; } 
#dir-links li a{ font-family: Arial; text-decoration: none; color: black; } 
#dir-links li a:hover{ color: blue; } 
#dir-links li{ list-style: none; background-image: url("img/dotted.gif"); background-repeat: repeat-y; padding: 2px 0 2px 20px; text-indent: -19px; background-position: 9px 0; } 
#dir-links li:before{ content: url("img/folder.gif") "  "; }
#dir-links li[isfile]:before{ content: url("img/page.gif") "  "; }
#dir-links li{ list-style: none; background-image: url("img/dotted.gif"); background-repeat: repeat-y; padding: 2px 0 2px 20px; text-indent: -19px; background-position: 9px 0; } 
#dir-links li:last-child{ background-repeat: no-repeat; }

div.breadcrumbs {
	margin: 0 8px 0 8px;
	font-size: 14px;
	font-weight: bold;
	height: 30px;
	line-height: 30px;
	overflow: hidden;
	float: left;
	color: #666666;
}

div.breadcrumbs a{
	color: #666666;
}

.version-info{
	text-align: center;
	margin: 0;
	float: left;
	cursor: pointer;
}


#footer {
	margin: 50px 0 0 0;
	height: 30px;
}

