How come .jacketd requires a 2nd ClickHandler?

Well the code that uses it is here:

function init(opts) { load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() { YT.ready(function() { addVideo(opts.video); }); }); }

Copy the https://www.youtube.com/player_api and open up the Resources section on the left of jsFiddle. Paste the https://www.youtube.com/player_api in there and press the blue plus button to its right. That adds the player_api script as a resource.

We can move the addVideo part up above the load code

function init(opts) { addVideo(opts.video); load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() { YT.ready(function() { // addVideo(opts.video); }); }); }

Now that the load part isn’t being used, it can be safely removed.

// load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() { // YT.ready(function() { // }); // });

And the load module at the top of the code can also be removed.

// const load = (function() { // "use strict"; ... // }());

That’s how it’s done. Here is where you can see how the code has been updated: https://jsfiddle.net/gcu08oe6/