How can this be undefined

PHP
#1

I have a page which uses the PDO method to pull results from a database.
I tried adding a search form and everything looks good.
But when I submit the form I get

Notice : Undefined variable: pdo in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\index.php on line 73

Heres the PHP which im using

if(isset($_GET['Search'])) {
	$search = strtolower($_GET['Search']);
	preg_replace("#[^0-9a-z]#i","",$search);	
	$query = 'SELECT rack_id,title,room_id,row,bay
			FROM racks
			WHERE title LIKE "%'.$search.'%"';

	$result2 = $pdo->query($query);

}

The pdo variable seems to work fine at the beginning

$result = $pdo->query($sql);

can I not use it again?

#2

Beginning of what?

#3

when the page first loads I can query the database just fine