How can I structure the final array to meet the requirements of Bootstrap Tree View for building a tree in JavaScript?

JavaScript
I need to generate the final array for the Bootstrap Tree View in the specified format. Currently, my code only supports nesting applications for a single level. It fails to handle multiple levels, and it also includes empty nodes unnecessarily. I want to exclude the empty nodes array when it’s empty. Additionally, it’s important to mention that I’m identifying applications by matching “Level One ID_1” with “Consumer ID_5”.



/* Bootstrap Tree View format - Sample
[
  {
    text: "Parent 1",
    nodes: [
      {
        text: "Child 1",
        nodes: [
          {
            text: "Grandchild 1"
          },
          {
            text: "Grandchild 2"
          }
        ]
      },
      {
        text: "Child 2"
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    text: "Parent 2"
  }
];
*/

//My globalApplications array in this case:
globalApplications =
[
  {
    "Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa",
    "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
    "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
    "Consumer ID_5": "10629263",
    "Level One ID_1": "10629243",
    "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-024880",
    "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement",
    "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879"
  },
  {
    "Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa",
    "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
    "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024882",
    "Consumer ID_5": "10629264",
    "Level One ID_1": "10629243",
    "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-024882",
    "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement",
    "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879"
  },
  {
    "Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa",
    "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
    "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "",
    "Consumer ID_5": "10629265",
    "Level One ID_1": "10629243",
    "Pro Application Name_6": "MJFF-000000",
    "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "",
    "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879"
  },
  {
    "Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa",
    "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
    "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "",
    "Consumer ID_5": "10629266",
    "Level One ID_1": "10629243",
    "Pro Application Name_6": "MJFF-024892",
    "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "",
    "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879"
  }
];

//My globalAllNestedApplications sarray in this case:
globalAllNestedApplications =
[
    {
        "records": [
            {
                "Con Master Contract Title_3": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
                "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
                "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
                "Consumer ID_5": "10629301",
                "Level One ID_1": "10629263",
                "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000022",
                "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement",
                "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024880",
                "nestedApplications": {
                    "records": []
                }
            },
            {
                "Con Master Contract Title_3": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
                "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
                "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
                "Consumer ID_5": "10629302",
                "Level One ID_1": "10629263",
                "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000033",
                "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement",
                "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024880",
                "nestedApplications": {
                    "records": []
                }
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        "records": [
            {
                "Con Master Contract Title_3": "Master Contract Title - MC-024882",
                "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
                "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "",
                "Consumer ID_5": "10629283",
                "Level One ID_1": "10629264",
                "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-024891",
                "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "",
                "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024882",
                "nestedApplications": {
                    "records": [
                        {
                            "Con Master Contract Title_3": "",
                            "Con Master Contract Type_4": "",
                            "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "fgvdg",
                            "Consumer ID_5": "10629300",
                            "Level One ID_1": "10629283",
                            "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000011",
                            "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Clinical Trial Agreement",
                            "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024891",
                            "nestedApplications": {
                                "records": [
                                    {
                                        "Con Master Contract Title_3": "fgvdg",
                                        "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Clinical Trial Agreement",
                                        "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "fgvdg",
                                        "Consumer ID_5": "10629306",
                                        "Level One ID_1": "10629300",
                                        "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000111",
                                        "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Clinical Trial Agreement",
                                        "Con Application Name_2": "MC-000011",
                                        "nestedApplications": {
                                            "records": []
                                        }
                                    }
                                ]
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                }
            }
        ]
    }
]
// My desired globalFinalArray should be in this case:
globalFinalArray = [
  {
    "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-024880, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629263",
    "href": "#MC-024880",
    "tags": [
      "Supplements Count - 2"
    ],
    "nodes": [
      {
        "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000022, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629301",
        "href": "#MC-000022",
        "tags": [
          "Supplements Count - 2"
        ]
      },
      {
        "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000033, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629302",
        "href": "#MC-000033",
        "tags": [
          "Supplements Count - 2"
        ]
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-024882, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629264",
    "href": "#MC-024882",
    "tags": [
      "Supplements Count - 1"
    ],
    "nodes": [
      {
        "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-024891, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629283",
        "href": "#MC-024891",
        "tags": [
          "Supplements Count - 1"
        ],
        "nodes": [
          {
            "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000011, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629300",
            "href": "#MC-000022",
            "tags": [
              "Supplements Count - 1"
            ],
            "nodes": [
              {
                "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000111, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629306",
                "href": "#MC-000022",
                "tags": [
                  "Supplements Count - 1"
                ]
              }
            ]
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    "text": "<b>Title:</b> MJFF-000000, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629265",
    "href": "#MJFF-000000",
    "tags": []
  },
  {
    "text": "<b>Title:</b> MJFF-024892, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629266",
    "href": "#MJFF-024892",
    "tags": []
  }
]

//My Code
     function constructNodes(consumerId) {
            let globalAppNodes = globalApplications
                .filter(app => app["Consumer ID_5"] === consumerId)
                .flatMap(app => app.nodes ? constructNodesFromGlobal(app.nodes) : []);

            let nestedApps = globalAllNestedApplications.filter(nestedApp => nestedApp.records.some(record => record["Level One ID_1"] === consumerId));

            let nodes = nestedApps.flatMap(nestedApp => {
                let records = nestedApp.records.filter(record => record["Level One ID_1"] === consumerId);
                return records.map(record => ({
                    text: `<b>Title:</b> ${record["Pro Application Name_6"]}, <b>Level One ID:</b> ${record["Consumer ID_5"]}`,
                    href: '#' + record["Pro Application Name_6"],
                    tags: [`Supplements Count - ${nestedApp.records.length}`],
                    nodes: constructNodes(record["Consumer ID_5"])
                }));
            });

            return [...globalAppNodes, ...nodes];
        }

        function constructNodesFromGlobal(nodes) {
            return nodes.flatMap(node => {
                return [{
                    text: node["Pro Application Name_6"],
                    href: '#' + node["Pro Application Name_6"],
                    tags: [],
                    nodes: node.nodes ? constructNodesFromGlobal(node.nodes) : []
                }];
            });
        }


globalFinalArray = globalApplications.map(globalApp => {
                    let tags = globalAllNestedApplications
                        .filter(nestedApp => nestedApp.records.some(record => record["Level One ID_1"] === globalApp["Consumer ID_5"]))
                        .map(item => `Supplements Count - ${item.records.length}`);

                    let nodes = constructNodes(globalApp["Consumer ID_5"]);

                    // Only include nodes property if it's not empty for MC-024882
                    if (globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"] === "MC-024882" && nodes.length === 0) {
                        return {
                            text: globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"],
                            href: '#' + globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"],
                            tags: tags
                        };
                    }

                    return {
                        text: `<b>Title:</b> ${globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"]}, <b>Level One ID:</b> ${globalApp["Consumer ID_5"]}`,
                        href: '#' + globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"],
                        tags: tags,
                        ...(nodes.length > 0 && { nodes }) // Conditionally include nodes property only if nodes array is not empty
                    };
                });