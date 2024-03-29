How can I structure the final array to meet the requirements of Bootstrap Tree View for building a tree in JavaScript?

I need to generate the final array for the Bootstrap Tree View in the specified format. Currently, my code only supports nesting applications for a single level. It fails to handle multiple levels, and it also includes empty nodes unnecessarily. I want to exclude the empty nodes array when it’s empty. Additionally, it’s important to mention that I’m identifying applications by matching “Level One ID_1” with “Consumer ID_5”.
/* Bootstrap Tree View format - Sample
[
{
text: "Parent 1",
nodes: [
{
text: "Child 1",
nodes: [
{
text: "Grandchild 1"
},
{
text: "Grandchild 2"
}
]
},
{
text: "Child 2"
}
]
},
{
text: "Parent 2"
}
];
*/
//My globalApplications array in this case:
globalApplications =
[
{
"Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa",
"Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
"Consumer ID_5": "10629263",
"Level One ID_1": "10629243",
"Pro Application Name_6": "MC-024880",
"Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879"
},
{
"Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa",
"Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024882",
"Consumer ID_5": "10629264",
"Level One ID_1": "10629243",
"Pro Application Name_6": "MC-024882",
"Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879"
},
{
"Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa",
"Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Pro Master Contract Title_7": "",
"Consumer ID_5": "10629265",
"Level One ID_1": "10629243",
"Pro Application Name_6": "MJFF-000000",
"Pro Master Contract Type_8": "",
"Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879"
},
{
"Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa",
"Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Pro Master Contract Title_7": "",
"Consumer ID_5": "10629266",
"Level One ID_1": "10629243",
"Pro Application Name_6": "MJFF-024892",
"Pro Master Contract Type_8": "",
"Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879"
}
];
//My globalAllNestedApplications sarray in this case:
globalAllNestedApplications =
[
{
"records": [
{
"Con Master Contract Title_3": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
"Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
"Consumer ID_5": "10629301",
"Level One ID_1": "10629263",
"Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000022",
"Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Con Application Name_2": "MC-024880",
"nestedApplications": {
"records": []
}
},
{
"Con Master Contract Title_3": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
"Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880",
"Consumer ID_5": "10629302",
"Level One ID_1": "10629263",
"Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000033",
"Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Con Application Name_2": "MC-024880",
"nestedApplications": {
"records": []
}
}
]
},
{
"records": [
{
"Con Master Contract Title_3": "Master Contract Title - MC-024882",
"Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement",
"Pro Master Contract Title_7": "",
"Consumer ID_5": "10629283",
"Level One ID_1": "10629264",
"Pro Application Name_6": "MC-024891",
"Pro Master Contract Type_8": "",
"Con Application Name_2": "MC-024882",
"nestedApplications": {
"records": [
{
"Con Master Contract Title_3": "",
"Con Master Contract Type_4": "",
"Pro Master Contract Title_7": "fgvdg",
"Consumer ID_5": "10629300",
"Level One ID_1": "10629283",
"Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000011",
"Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Clinical Trial Agreement",
"Con Application Name_2": "MC-024891",
"nestedApplications": {
"records": [
{
"Con Master Contract Title_3": "fgvdg",
"Con Master Contract Type_4": "Clinical Trial Agreement",
"Pro Master Contract Title_7": "fgvdg",
"Consumer ID_5": "10629306",
"Level One ID_1": "10629300",
"Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000111",
"Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Clinical Trial Agreement",
"Con Application Name_2": "MC-000011",
"nestedApplications": {
"records": []
}
}
]
}
}
]
}
}
]
}
]
// My desired globalFinalArray should be in this case:
globalFinalArray = [
{
"text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-024880, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629263",
"href": "#MC-024880",
"tags": [
"Supplements Count - 2"
],
"nodes": [
{
"text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000022, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629301",
"href": "#MC-000022",
"tags": [
"Supplements Count - 2"
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000033, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629302",
"href": "#MC-000033",
"tags": [
"Supplements Count - 2"
]
}
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-024882, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629264",
"href": "#MC-024882",
"tags": [
"Supplements Count - 1"
],
"nodes": [
{
"text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-024891, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629283",
"href": "#MC-024891",
"tags": [
"Supplements Count - 1"
],
"nodes": [
{
"text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000011, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629300",
"href": "#MC-000022",
"tags": [
"Supplements Count - 1"
],
"nodes": [
{
"text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000111, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629306",
"href": "#MC-000022",
"tags": [
"Supplements Count - 1"
]
}
]
}
]
}
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Title:</b> MJFF-000000, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629265",
"href": "#MJFF-000000",
"tags": []
},
{
"text": "<b>Title:</b> MJFF-024892, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629266",
"href": "#MJFF-024892",
"tags": []
}
]
//My Code
function constructNodes(consumerId) {
let globalAppNodes = globalApplications
.filter(app => app["Consumer ID_5"] === consumerId)
.flatMap(app => app.nodes ? constructNodesFromGlobal(app.nodes) : []);
let nestedApps = globalAllNestedApplications.filter(nestedApp => nestedApp.records.some(record => record["Level One ID_1"] === consumerId));
let nodes = nestedApps.flatMap(nestedApp => {
let records = nestedApp.records.filter(record => record["Level One ID_1"] === consumerId);
return records.map(record => ({
text: `<b>Title:</b> ${record["Pro Application Name_6"]}, <b>Level One ID:</b> ${record["Consumer ID_5"]}`,
href: '#' + record["Pro Application Name_6"],
tags: [`Supplements Count - ${nestedApp.records.length}`],
nodes: constructNodes(record["Consumer ID_5"])
}));
});
return [...globalAppNodes, ...nodes];
}
function constructNodesFromGlobal(nodes) {
return nodes.flatMap(node => {
return [{
text: node["Pro Application Name_6"],
href: '#' + node["Pro Application Name_6"],
tags: [],
nodes: node.nodes ? constructNodesFromGlobal(node.nodes) : []
}];
});
}
globalFinalArray = globalApplications.map(globalApp => {
let tags = globalAllNestedApplications
.filter(nestedApp => nestedApp.records.some(record => record["Level One ID_1"] === globalApp["Consumer ID_5"]))
.map(item => `Supplements Count - ${item.records.length}`);
let nodes = constructNodes(globalApp["Consumer ID_5"]);
// Only include nodes property if it's not empty for MC-024882
if (globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"] === "MC-024882" && nodes.length === 0) {
return {
text: globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"],
href: '#' + globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"],
tags: tags
};
}
return {
text: `<b>Title:</b> ${globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"]}, <b>Level One ID:</b> ${globalApp["Consumer ID_5"]}`,
href: '#' + globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"],
tags: tags,
...(nodes.length > 0 && { nodes }) // Conditionally include nodes property only if nodes array is not empty
};
});