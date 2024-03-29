How can I structure the final array to meet the requirements of Bootstrap Tree View for building a tree in JavaScript?

I need to generate the final array for the Bootstrap Tree View in the specified format. Currently, my code only supports nesting applications for a single level. It fails to handle multiple levels, and it also includes empty nodes unnecessarily. I want to exclude the empty nodes array when it’s empty. Additionally, it’s important to mention that I’m identifying applications by matching “Level One ID_1” with “Consumer ID_5”.

/* Bootstrap Tree View format - Sample [ { text: "Parent 1", nodes: [ { text: "Child 1", nodes: [ { text: "Grandchild 1" }, { text: "Grandchild 2" } ] }, { text: "Child 2" } ] }, { text: "Parent 2" } ]; */ //My globalApplications array in this case: globalApplications = [ { "Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa", "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880", "Consumer ID_5": "10629263", "Level One ID_1": "10629243", "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-024880", "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879" }, { "Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa", "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024882", "Consumer ID_5": "10629264", "Level One ID_1": "10629243", "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-024882", "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879" }, { "Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa", "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "", "Consumer ID_5": "10629265", "Level One ID_1": "10629243", "Pro Application Name_6": "MJFF-000000", "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "", "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879" }, { "Con Master Contract Title_3": "aaaa", "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "", "Consumer ID_5": "10629266", "Level One ID_1": "10629243", "Pro Application Name_6": "MJFF-024892", "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "", "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024879" } ]; //My globalAllNestedApplications sarray in this case: globalAllNestedApplications = [ { "records": [ { "Con Master Contract Title_3": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880", "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880", "Consumer ID_5": "10629301", "Level One ID_1": "10629263", "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000022", "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024880", "nestedApplications": { "records": [] } }, { "Con Master Contract Title_3": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880", "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "Master Contract Title - MC-024880", "Consumer ID_5": "10629302", "Level One ID_1": "10629263", "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000033", "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024880", "nestedApplications": { "records": [] } } ] }, { "records": [ { "Con Master Contract Title_3": "Master Contract Title - MC-024882", "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Master Licensing Agreement", "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "", "Consumer ID_5": "10629283", "Level One ID_1": "10629264", "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-024891", "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "", "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024882", "nestedApplications": { "records": [ { "Con Master Contract Title_3": "", "Con Master Contract Type_4": "", "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "fgvdg", "Consumer ID_5": "10629300", "Level One ID_1": "10629283", "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000011", "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Clinical Trial Agreement", "Con Application Name_2": "MC-024891", "nestedApplications": { "records": [ { "Con Master Contract Title_3": "fgvdg", "Con Master Contract Type_4": "Clinical Trial Agreement", "Pro Master Contract Title_7": "fgvdg", "Consumer ID_5": "10629306", "Level One ID_1": "10629300", "Pro Application Name_6": "MC-000111", "Pro Master Contract Type_8": "Clinical Trial Agreement", "Con Application Name_2": "MC-000011", "nestedApplications": { "records": [] } } ] } } ] } } ] } ] // My desired globalFinalArray should be in this case: globalFinalArray = [ { "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-024880, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629263", "href": "#MC-024880", "tags": [ "Supplements Count - 2" ], "nodes": [ { "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000022, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629301", "href": "#MC-000022", "tags": [ "Supplements Count - 2" ] }, { "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000033, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629302", "href": "#MC-000033", "tags": [ "Supplements Count - 2" ] } ] }, { "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-024882, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629264", "href": "#MC-024882", "tags": [ "Supplements Count - 1" ], "nodes": [ { "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-024891, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629283", "href": "#MC-024891", "tags": [ "Supplements Count - 1" ], "nodes": [ { "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000011, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629300", "href": "#MC-000022", "tags": [ "Supplements Count - 1" ], "nodes": [ { "text": "<b>Title:</b> MC-000111, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629306", "href": "#MC-000022", "tags": [ "Supplements Count - 1" ] } ] } ] } ] }, { "text": "<b>Title:</b> MJFF-000000, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629265", "href": "#MJFF-000000", "tags": [] }, { "text": "<b>Title:</b> MJFF-024892, <b>Level One ID:</b> 10629266", "href": "#MJFF-024892", "tags": [] } ] //My Code function constructNodes(consumerId) { let globalAppNodes = globalApplications .filter(app => app["Consumer ID_5"] === consumerId) .flatMap(app => app.nodes ? constructNodesFromGlobal(app.nodes) : []); let nestedApps = globalAllNestedApplications.filter(nestedApp => nestedApp.records.some(record => record["Level One ID_1"] === consumerId)); let nodes = nestedApps.flatMap(nestedApp => { let records = nestedApp.records.filter(record => record["Level One ID_1"] === consumerId); return records.map(record => ({ text: `<b>Title:</b> ${record["Pro Application Name_6"]}, <b>Level One ID:</b> ${record["Consumer ID_5"]}`, href: '#' + record["Pro Application Name_6"], tags: [`Supplements Count - ${nestedApp.records.length}`], nodes: constructNodes(record["Consumer ID_5"]) })); }); return [...globalAppNodes, ...nodes]; } function constructNodesFromGlobal(nodes) { return nodes.flatMap(node => { return [{ text: node["Pro Application Name_6"], href: '#' + node["Pro Application Name_6"], tags: [], nodes: node.nodes ? constructNodesFromGlobal(node.nodes) : [] }]; }); } globalFinalArray = globalApplications.map(globalApp => { let tags = globalAllNestedApplications .filter(nestedApp => nestedApp.records.some(record => record["Level One ID_1"] === globalApp["Consumer ID_5"])) .map(item => `Supplements Count - ${item.records.length}`); let nodes = constructNodes(globalApp["Consumer ID_5"]); // Only include nodes property if it's not empty for MC-024882 if (globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"] === "MC-024882" && nodes.length === 0) { return { text: globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"], href: '#' + globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"], tags: tags }; } return { text: `<b>Title:</b> ${globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"]}, <b>Level One ID:</b> ${globalApp["Consumer ID_5"]}`, href: '#' + globalApp["Pro Application Name_6"], tags: tags, ...(nodes.length > 0 && { nodes }) // Conditionally include nodes property only if nodes array is not empty }; });