How can i reduce my DOM size with Elementor?

Hi guys,
I am currently working on this blinds website project of mine https://roldeco.nl.
I have no clue what else I can do speed wise for my site.
I’ve done quite a few optimizations as much as i can.
I am trying to work away the issues google pagespeed insights gives me, but what i noticed is that DOM size is quite big.
When i check sites that are made on Bricks etc it’s quite a bit smaller.
Did anyone figure out a way to make the DOM size smaller with elementor?
I assume this will speed up the site and make it rank higher as well.