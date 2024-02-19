How can i reduce my DOM size with Elementor?

Hi guys,

I am currently working on this blinds website project of mine https://roldeco.nl.

I have no clue what else I can do speed wise for my site.

I’ve done quite a few optimizations as much as i can.

I am trying to work away the issues google pagespeed insights gives me, but what i noticed is that DOM size is quite big.

When i check sites that are made on Bricks etc it’s quite a bit smaller.

Did anyone figure out a way to make the DOM size smaller with elementor?

I assume this will speed up the site and make it rank higher as well.